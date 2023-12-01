DK Metcalf Left the Internet Wondering As He Wore a “Leather Skirt” To the Cowboys Game

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had an amazing outing against the Dallas Cowboys. However, it wasn’t just his electric plays that had the fans buzzing. The 25-year-old turned heads with his unconventional fashion choice as he was spotted wearing a leather black skirt before the game.

Metcalf paired the skirt with his chunky Doc Martens boots and a hoodie with a round bottom finish. Seeing the look, fans could not decide whether to compliment his modern fashion sense or troll it. Here’s a look at Metcalf’s unusual fashion choice.

Fans had all kinds of comments on micro-blogging platform X. A fan took a jab at the NFL player based on his choice of clothes, as he commented on the post.

Another one called it a ‘Humiliation ritual’ that followed his loss.

A follower appreciated him for being one of the most athletic men, transcending his choice of clothes.

Another fan had the praises flowing as he quoted the numbers in his support.

A follower from the community used sarcasm as he gave a view of his placed bets, seeing Metcalfe in a skirt.

The odd combination of clothing elements which included an unconventionally trimmed hoodie and a not-so-matching sling bag had everyone raising eyebrows.

DK Metcalf Trumps Tyreek Hill With Fastest Route of the Season

NFL wide receivers always take pride in their speed on the field. Displaying a similar attitude, DK Metcalf shattered Tyreek Hill’s season record by clocking the fastest route in the NFL. Metcalf stands tall at an imposing 6-foot-4, weighing 235 pounds, but despite his massive frame, his athleticism is at its peak.

In the first quarter, Geno Smith spotted DK Metcalf in the free and fired a throw toward him. Catching the ball without an issue, Metcalf turned on his afterburners. According to Next Gen Stats, Metcalf achieved a speed of 22.23 mph on that touchdown run.

This marks the fastest speed recorded for any ball carrier since week 2 of the 2020 season when Raheem Moster clocked 23 mph. Metcalf has now surpassed the electric runs of speedsters like Tyreek Hill and De’Von Achane. The Seahawks receiver proved that despite an imposing size, one can move at an extraordinary pace.

The lightning-fast sprint came as a highlight in the Seahawks’ 41-35 loss to the Cowboys. Metcalf recorded 134 receiving yards, six receptions, and three receiving touchdowns. While his achievements stood out, the Dallas Cowboys, led by Dak Prescott, secured the win.

Prescott threw three touchdown passes, and the Cowboys defense put in shifts. Apart from him, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb put in a shift with 12 catches (116 yards) to his name. Running back Tony Pollard contributed with 68 rushing yards and a score.

DK Metcalf was the talking point both on and off the field. However, his standout performance couldn’t secure a victory for the Seahawks who now have a 6-5 record.