DK Metcalf Trumps Tyreek Hill, Becoming the Fastest Ball Carrier of the Season During Cowboys Game

DK Metcalf had a game to remember against the Cowboys. The Seahawks hosted America’s Team for Thursday Night Football, and it was the game for the ages. Both teams showcased their offensive prowess, but it was Jerry Jones’s team that took home the win. After the game, it was revealed that the Seahawks receiver had become the fastest ball carrier.

Tyreek Hill is called ‘Cheetah’ for a reason. He has remained at the top with his impressive 22.1 mph ball-carrying speed. However, there is no shortage of speedsters in the league, and DK Metcalf is one of them. The Seahawks man recently proved to the NFL world that there is a man faster than Cheetah.

Metcalf had a quiet game against the stacked 49ers’ defense and recorded just 3 receptions for 32 yards. However, he bounced back in style with six receptions for 134 yards and 3 TDs this week. Despite being on the losing side, he put on a show for the crowd, breaking the record held by Hill since Week 5.

DK Metcalf Smoked the Previous Speed Record Held By Hill

DK Metcalf came into his own against the Cowboys. With 7:28 on the clock in the first quarter, Geno Smith found his wide receiver teammate. Metcalf scored the Seahawks’ first touchdown of the game, running for 73 yards with no one in sight, and in doing so, he became the fastest ball carrier this season at 22.23 mph, topping Tyreek Hill’s previous record of 22.01 mph.

It was indeed a crazy offensive game. This was apparently the sixth game in NFL history with zero punts, as per CBS Sports. The Hawks have become the first team in the history of the league to lose a game without a punt while having 35 or more points under their belt. The Cowboys excelled, finally defeating a team with a rating of .500 or better.

Notably, Metcalf’s carry has broken all records since Week 2 of the 2020 season, when Raheem Mostert ran at a speed of 23.09 mph for an 80-yard TD. Despite an impressive performance from the Seahawks’ star receiver, they fell short again this week. But fans couldn’t believe that a 6’4 guy with a 240-pound physique could run this fast. They were quick to react to the DK record-breaking run. One of the fans wrote,

One fan said, “He’s an alien dude…”

Another chimed in and said, “I would not want to have to tackle that.”

This fan stated, “Nah this gotta be rigged.”

An amazed fan wrote, “He ran after the catch like he was performing for stat cast. Dude a freak.”

Another commented, “Let’s see a random “drug test” waiting for him after the game.”

One fan wasn’t surprised by his speed and noted, “We watched him run damn near 80 yards on track down Budda Baker. No one is surprised by this. Lol.”

This fan tagged Tyreek Hill and said, “Shots fired @cheetah. Guess you’ll have to hit 22.3 Sunday.”

Things will not get easy for Seattle as they are set to take on the 49ers and the Eagles in the upcoming weeks. With a 6-6 record, the team is now the 7th seed below the Vikings and has just a 27% chance of making the playoffs.