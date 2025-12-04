Do NFL Players Hang Out Off the Field?: Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman Explain the Truth Behind Friendships in and Out of the Locker Room

For years, fans have assumed that NFL locker rooms operate like one giant family, a place where 53 players move in sync. They even bond off the field and build the chemistry that analysts love pointing to after every comeback win.

And to be fair, team chemistry does matter. Studies on group dynamics consistently show that ‘trust, shared goals, and healthy communication improve performance’. Coaches across eras have always echoed the same sentiment that when a team believes in each other, effort rises and adversity becomes easier to survive.

But do these theoretical ideas look exactly as advertised inside an NFL building? Do all NFL players bond together in and out of the locker room for the sake of team building and chemistry? Well, not quite.

Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman answered those questions on the latest episode of Dudes on Dudes. And their answers show that reality is much more human and far more chaotic than the romanticized version fans often imagine team camaraderie to be.

Gronk wasted no time setting expectations straight. “Teammates hang out all the time,” he said, “but it’s kind of like within your own posse. It’s not like the whole offense is hanging out or the whole defense is hanging out… it’s more like the position groups hanging out.”

That dynamic, he explained, is simply a byproduct of the lifestyle: players train together by position, sit together in meetings, and develop inside jokes from hundreds of hours spent in the same film room. So naturally, quarterbacks bond with receivers, DBs stick with DBs, and linemen… well, linemen usually form their own universe.

Edelman agreed, expanding on the ecosystem inside an NFL building.

“There’s different groups. DBs are always hanging out with DBs… D-linemen always hang out with the offensive linemen… Then you’ve got the skill group guys, special teams guys. There’s always a smorgasbord,” he explained.

Do NFL Players really hang out off the field? pic.twitter.com/965Gv32mKd — DudesOnDudes (@DudesOnDudesPod) December 3, 2025

The legendary Patriots WR then revealed something far more entertaining than simple positional cliques: a legendary friend group from his Patriots era known as “The Fook.”

Unlike the norm, this group wasn’t built by schemes, depth charts, or leadership retreats. It was more chaos than anything: An old special teamer, Niko Kudavides. A few practice-squad guys. Some defenders. Some offensive players. Even Gronk was part of it. The only requirement to be in the Fook, as Gronkowski put it, “was just being a savage.”

Edelman backed that up with the best possible story. One winter evening, he heard a knock at his door at 4:30 p.m., already dark outside. With no one visible through the windows, he cracked the door open just four inches, only to be immediately blasted in the head by a snowball.

Moments later, he was diving for cover, turning off lights, grabbing an airsoft gun, and telling his partner, “We’re being attacked.” “The Fook was always fu*king with my house,” he recalled, laughing.

Stories like these show that NFL friendships form in a few ways. First, based on position groups. Second, among players like Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and Julian Edelman because of their offensive chemistry. And finally, based on no logic at all, just vibes and pure stupidity, like The Fook.