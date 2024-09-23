Is IShowSpeed Really Faster Than Patrick Mahomes? Chiefs QB Gives Speed a Reality Check

YouTube star IShowSpeed tried to hustle Patrick Mahomes with his 4.4-second dash time. But the Super Bowl winner quickly turned it around with his comeback and showed him who’s the real MVP.

Speed gained a lot of attention back in April for recording the impressive 4.4-second 40-yard dash, which was faster than most NFL quarterbacks, including Mahomes. In the 2017 NFL draft combine, the Chiefs QB recorded a below-average 4.8-second dash and was often belittled for his slow running.

So, when Mahomes appeared on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast alongside Speed as a co-guest, the latter didn’t waste any time provoking the QB by asking about his 40-yard dash record. In response, Mahomes humbly admitted that he didn’t have an impressive 40-yard dash time, but he was fast enough to evade NFL defenses, something not many can proudly boast.

He said:

“It’s not fast, but it’s one step faster than the defenders that come to tackle me.”

The QB also conceded that the YouTuber could be faster, but he added that it would likely only be on the training field, as Speed had never played football professionally — another area where Mahomes has a significant edge.

“You are probably faster than me, I’ll say that, but I’ve never seen you run with pads on.”

Speed, however, responded that he was a D1 recruit in Ohio and had offers from several top college programs like Ohio State and USC — seemingly trying to suggest that he has the athletic ability to compete, even if it meant wearing pads.

The young YouTuber takes part in physically challenging tasks regularly and there is no doubt about his athleticism. However, it’s not the only thing required to make it in the NFL. The Chiefs QB might not have the speed, but he makes up for it with his ability to move around swiftly in the pocket. In football, raw speed has no use if the player can’t run the routes properly.

That said, the debates about who is faster will rage on until both Mahomes and Speed compete on the field. While that probably won’t happen, the YouTuber almost participated in a race with an NFL star — just a few weeks ago.

IShowSpeed challenged NFL’s speedster Tyreek Hill

After his 4.4-second dash video went viral, the YouTuber made multiple videos challenging Tyreek to a 40-yard dash. The Dolphins player, who is the self-proclaimed fastest man in the NFL, also appeared ready for the race.

But when Speed showed up at the Dolphins’ training camp, Tyreek straightforwardly refused to partake in the race. He did, however, hint at a future showdown, saying,

“Whenever I pull up on you, in a full suit, with a briefcase — you know what’s in the briefcase — with my shoes on, ready to run; you know what time it is bro.”

With that being said, the question that Speed would beat Tyreek in a short dash is redundant, as no active NFL player will indulge in a challenge like this. Football stars take their fitness very seriously as pushing their bodies makes them prone to injuries.

Accepting Speed’s challenge would have put Tyreek at injury risk, and that’s something the Dolphins wouldn’t want for their highly-paid player.