Nate Wiggins’ Anxiously Phenomenal Draft Call Amuses NFL Fans: “I Swear to God, I’m the Best Cornerback”

Ravens’ new weapon Nate Wiggins started his NFL journey in a rollercoaster manner, especially after his draft-day call grabbed attention for the right and wrong reasons. The 20-year-old star felt overjoyed when Lamar Jackson’s team drafted him 30th overall, and it was his priority team that would provide him the chance to collaborate with John Harbaugh. But, things took a different turn during the introductory phone call.

In his first conversation with GM Eric DeCosta, a humble but confident Wiggins assured that the Ravens now have the best Cornerback in the league. But despite his assurance, there was a twist. Wiggins unintentionally spoke to DeCosta, thinking he was the Ravens’ Head Coach, John Harbaugh. He repeatedly used the word coach, while actually addressing the General Manager.

Interestingly, the video shows DeCosta introducing himself as the GM, but Wiggins failed to note that detail, and it led him to make a slightly embarrassing first impression. It appears anxiety and draft day emotions got the better of him. “I swear to god, I am the best Cornerback. I’m not going to let you down coach, I swear,” were the words he told his GM, who playfully corrected him, and also assured him that he would convey his genuine words to Coach Harbaugh.

“Bro was just caught up in the moment and excited to be drafted.”

“He rehearsed it 100x expecting Harbaugh.”

Setting the fan banter aside, it can be said with certainty that the former Tigers star will effortlessly solidify the roster. His impressive 2022 and 2023 seasons with Clemson played a big role in the Ravens’ inclusion, per ClemsonInsider.com. ESPN ranked him the fourth-best cornerback in the draft as the young talent did not permit a completion over 20 yards. It definitely looks like a match made in heaven since the Ravens were looking for a corner like him.

Nate Wiggins Gets a Jersey Number of His Choice

According to Baltimoreravens.com, Wiggins will now wear the number 2 jersey, the same one that he used to wear at Clemson. This move allowed him to enter the league confidently, where he will look to emulate his college football success. Previously, Tyler Huntley owned the number 2 jersey for the Ravens, but he has since departed for Cleveland during free agency.

Wiggins had a past legacy with the No. 2 from his youth football days. The teams he used to play with – the Pittman Park Panthers and the Hapeville Hornets eventually retired the jersey number as a token of respect. The Ravens’ think tank came to know about this feat, and they let him wear the number that earned him a big name. But he has a point to prove this season. Now that his video has gone viral, the young gun will be keen to justify his claim that he is the best CB the Ravens can find in the NFL Draft 2024.