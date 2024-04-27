Former Chief Defends Lamar Jackson as Jayden Daniels Comparison Takes Wrong Turn

The wait is officially over after LSU’s Heisman-winning dual-threat QB, Jayden Daniels, got selected 2nd overall in this NFL draft by the Washington Commanders. Interestingly, however, comparisons with two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, which have existed since the scouting reports were first compiled, now seem to have skyrocketed. Moreover, even before stepping onto a professional field, whispers are circulating that he may surpass the Ravens’ QB in the coming years.

While his rushing ability has always been lauded, concerns about Lamar’s passing have never gone away. Now, with another dual-threat QB entering the league, the old trope that the 2-time MVP cannot read the coverage and throw the ball has resurfaced again. A reporter for the Athletic, Bruce Feldman, recently put up an X post (formerly Twitter), asserting that while Daniels’s gameplay and build are like Jackson’s, he surpasses the latter regarding his ability to move the ball forward and make timely plays with spatial awareness. His running ability is secondary to his passing and is considered a bonus for him.

This sentiment, however, didn’t sit well with many, including former Chiefs OT Mitchell Schwartz, who has a known presence on X. When he came across the insulting evaluation, the Super Bowl champ leaped at the defense of the 2-time NFL MVP. He stated that while Jayden has yet to play a snap in the NFL at 23 years old, Lamar had already won an MVP by that age and had 30 wins under his belt. Thus, he believes that it is disrespectful to Baltimore’s shot-caller to be compared to a rookie entering the league.

“At 22 Lamar won an MVP. In the National Football League. After his age 23 season (where Jayden is now) he was 30-7 as a starter. Let’s stop comparing the two, let alone saying Jayden is better and downgrading what Lamar does,” Mitchell Schwartz’s tweet read.

Just like Jackson was compared to Mike Vick when he got drafted, Daniels’s NFL journey is following a similar path. The former LSU star has been touted as a better passer in college football, and a closer look at the stats proves he might just be better.

Lamar Jackson vs. Jayden Daniels Stat Comparison

Lamar, who entered the NFL after only three seasons, is bound to have fewer passing yards than the new Commanders QB. As per Sports Reference, in 38 games, he threw for 9,043 yards, along with 69 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. His last season, in Louisville, yielded 3,660 yards, 27 TD passes, and 10 picks.

As per ESPN, Jayden, who played for five seasons with 55 starts, threw for 12,720 yards, 89 TDs, and only 20 picks. The last season, which got him the Heisman and pushed his draft stock up, had 3812 yards, 40 touchdowns, and was picked off only 4 times.

Lamar played in a weaker Atlantic Coast Conference, while Daniels played in a much tougher SEC, playing against the likes of Alabama, Ole Miss, etc. The 2-time MVP threw the ball a lot more on average than the former LSU QB while completing only 57% of his passes. He was picked off more. Jayden, on the other hand, completed 66.3% of his passes and committed fewer picks, which shows better ball security.

However, in three college seasons, Jackson had 4,132 rushing yards with an astonishing 50 touchdowns, while averaging a healthy 6.3 yards per carry. With admirable rushing ability, Daniels was far behind the Ravens QB, rushing for 3307 yards, contributing 34 TDs, and averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

Despite his brimming potential, unlike the Ravens QB, Jayden Daniels is still an unknown entity when it comes to professional football. The NFL is a different ball game, and Lamar has already proven himself to be a winner. It’s now Daniels’ turn. However, in order to achieve that, he must adapt to his gameplay to survive the rigors and hits of the NFL. He must learn to protect himself and gain more muscle. Taking unnecessary hits won’t do him any good in the long term, especially if he is eager to become the best running QB in the league.