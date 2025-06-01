Does Tom Brady, Who Was Seen Enjoying PSG vs Inter Milan Champions League Final, Own a Soccer Team?

Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Announcer Tom Brady looks on before an NFC wild card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Even though he’ll likely argue that American football is the more appealing sport, Tom Brady still took the time to enjoy the most beautiful game this weekend by attending the Champions League Finale. A well-known fan of the Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, the G.O.A.T. was seen enjoying the contest with the likes of Fanatics founder, Michael Rubin, and other notable personalities.

Thankfully, PSG made the most of his attendance, treating the seven-time Super Bowl champion to a 5-0 thrashing of Inter Milan and claiming the first-ever League trophy.

While it turned out to be a celebratory occasion for the former New England Patriot and the rest of the Ultras, Brady’s inclusion at the event has left many of his American fans wondering, “Does Tom Brady own a soccer team?” The short answer, yes. In the fall of 2023, Brady joined the likes of LeBron James and Ryan Reynolds in becoming a shareholder in Birmingham City FC, one of the premier clubs of the Championship League.

The club itself has become a desirable investment opportunity for celebrities and athletes alike since coming under the ownership of Tom Wagner and his US-based Shelby Companies Limited, leading to a star-studded roster of investors.

Looks like our 🐐 Tom Brady is enjoying the champions league finale pic.twitter.com/FUnCZ3pAwN — NFL World, What's Up?? (@Whats_Up_NFL) May 31, 2025

Since his retirement, the game’s greatest signal caller has been looking for any and all investment opportunities, particularly in the world of sports. Most notably, perhaps, was his decision to become a minority owner in the Las Vegas Raiders.

Having acquired a five-percent stake in the franchise, the initial announcement was made just a few months following his investment in the aforementioned football club, highlighting the fact that Brady was indeed on a shopping spree for sporting clubs.

It seems as if the city of Las Vegas proved to draw a particular bit of interest from Brady, as just a few months prior to that, in March of 2023, it was also announced that he had purchased a minority share of the Las Vegas Aces, currently one of the only 13 teams in the WNBA.

While his bid wouldn’t be officially approved until October of that same year, it couldn’t have come at a better time, as just a few weeks after the sale was finalized, the Aces would go on to win the WNBA Championship by defeating the New York Liberties 3-1 in a best-of-five series.

https://twitter.com/TomBradyEgo/status/1714832235608912084

Even in retirement, Brady is still finding ways to win. Investing back into the world of sports will likely prove to be a sound decision for him from both a financial and poetic perspective.

After dedicating the best part of the last 25 years of his life to conquering the world of spectator sports, he’s now looking to profit off of the very industry that once heralded him as their greatest cash cow. Given that he’s sacrificed to get himself to where he is today, one would be hard pressed to argue that he isn’t deserving of every penny that these teams will generate for him.