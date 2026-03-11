Raiders News: Fans Question Cowboys Doctor’s Role in Maxx Crosby’s Failed Ravens Physical

Maxx Crosby reportedly failed his physical with the Baltimore Ravens yesterday, leading to the team backing out of the trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. This became a controversial story that immediately caught the attention of many. As more news about it continues to come out, it is now being revealed that the Dallas Cowboys’ doctor was involved in the physical.

It should be noted that Dr. Daniel Cooper of the Cowboys is regarded as one of the best in the business. He performed the surgeries to repair the ACL tears of Patrick Mahomes and Malik Nabers, so he is not solely a team doctor.

Nevertheless, it is interesting that the head team physician of the Cowboys, a team that was interested in Crosby, failed him on his physical. This has an “if we can’t have you, no one can” type of vibe. We’re not saying it, fans are.

Adam Schefter was to report the story first, saying, “My understanding is that there were multiple doctors that reviewed his MRI scans. There were doctors that examined him, including Dr. Daniel Cooper, the Dallas Cowboys doctor… And Dr. Cooper was one of the doctors that reviewed the images where the Ravens then felt compelled to back out of this trade.”

It’s kind of a wild revelation that is being swept under the rug. Everyone assumed that only Ravens’ doctors were the ones who failed Crosby on his physical. Nobody considered that doctors from other teams were involved in the process as well.

Naturally, this sparked suspicion among fans. “So the Dallas Cowboys doctor…employed by one of the most prominent owners…failed this guy in a physical and were unaware of the failed talks between the cowboys and the Raiders?” one asked.

“How do you have other teams doctors looking at his medical records?? Especially a team that wanted to sign him?? WTF is going on? #NFL,” another commented.

“Or.. what if they are conspiring and now Dallas picks him up. What would be shady on a whole nother level,” someone else added.

“The Cowboys wanted him and it’s their doctor who said he failed the physical? Conflict of interest,” they piled on.

For now, it seems as though the Cowboys are happy with Rashan Gary. They traded for the Green Bay Packers’ edge rusher on Monday and haven’t made any movement on Crosby since the Ravens backed out of their deal. He’s a guy who has registered at least five sacks in five straight seasons.

And as mentioned, Dr. Cooper is a go-to guy for many players and teams. Crying foul without evidence isn’t right in this situation, despite the Cowboys’ reported interest in Crosby. There were also reportedly other doctors from other teams involved in the decision.

At the end of the day, the Ravens pivoted to Trey Hendrickson, handing him a four-year, $112 million deal this morning. So, it’s not like they lost out on too much. But now it will be interesting to see if the Las Vegas Raiders trade Crosby again after starting the offseason hot with a bunch of quality signings. After all, Crosby’s presence on defense could make them elite.