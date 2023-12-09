“Tie Down Tom Brady Again”: Gisele Bündchen Hits Major Milestone in BJJ After Training With Rumored Boyfriend, Fans React

Gisele Bündchen is one of the highest-paid supermodels in the fashion industry. Not just this but she was also named as the 16th-richest woman in the entertainment industry in 2012.

It’s not just gracing the Victoria’s Secret ramp, but the model is also a renowned businesswoman and one of the most powerful women by Vogue.

She has been training in martial arts with absolute commitment and dedication, which has now paid off. Bündchen recently got promoted to the purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. The sport has five belts and purple stands at number three while the black belt stands at the highest rank.

The Instagram handle MMA Uncensored shared a post about her recent accomplishment on their Instagram account. The caption read, “Congratulations @gisele ”

The news received a mixed reaction from fans and many took to the comment section to express their take. Here are some of the reactions to the post shared.

A fan said, “She getting ready to tie down Tom Brady again.”

“She’s going to get her black belt faster than BJ Penn,” commented a fan.

Another fan added, “I’ll take a BJJ lesson from her any time.”

Another fan commented, “Her ex has more SB rings than there are BJJ belts.”

Even though her professional life is going great and covering milestones, the same cannot be said about her personal life.

Gisele Bündchen’s relationship NFL star Tom Brady has been in the dust as the couple announced their divorce recently. Amidst the news of their divorce, Bündchen has been linked up with rumours of dating her BJJ coach Joaquim Valente.

Gisele Bündchen and her relationship with Tom Brady

The Brazilian supermodel and Tom Brady shared a loving relationship. The couple met in 2006 and began dating. They later got engaged and married on February 26, 2009. Both Brady and Bündchen are parents to two kids, a son named Benjamin and a daughter Vivian.

However, the couple do not share the same relationship now as they had their own rocky ends. They took to social media and announced their divorce in 2022. Since the speculations of the couple’s divorce caught flame, Bündchen is rumored to be dating her BJJ instructor.

However, nothing as such has been officially confirmed so it would be wrong to believe anything said. Fans are eager to know how the former couple decide to move on in their respective lives.