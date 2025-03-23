When Patrick Mahomes Gifted His Then-Fiancée Brittany a $200,000 Lamborghini

Patrick Mahomes isn’t just a generational talent on the field—he’s the definition of a standout partner off it. Whether it’s his jaw-dropping no-look passes or his three Super Bowl rings, the Chiefs superstar dominates the game like few others.

Advertisement

But beyond the bright lights of the NFL, Mahomes has consistently shown that being a great partner is just as important to him as being a great player. And in 2021, he proved it in the most extravagant way possible — by surprising his then-fiancée, Brittany Mahomes, with a stunning $200,000 Lamborghini that had the entire internet buzzing.

Back then, Brittany was pregnant with their first child, Sterling, and Patrick out of the blue decided that a “mom car” didn’t have to be, well, boring. Instead of the usual SUVs and minivans that new parents often settle for [citing comfort and safety], Mahomes went all out and got her a Lamborghini Urus — one of the fastest and most luxurious SUVs in the world.

With a twin-turbo V8 engine pushing out 641 horsepower, the Urus isn’t just a status symbol — it’s a statement. It can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds, making it the perfect ride for a future sports mom who wants both style and speed. The black and red interior added a sleek, sporty touch, fitting for someone as dynamic as Brittany.

Returning to Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs star decided to surprise Brittany by showing up with her gift outside their home on a Monday morning. When you’re engaged to Patrick Mahomes, surprises like this are just part of the package. And unsurprisingly, Brittany wasted no time letting her social media followers know how stunned and grateful she was to have a man like him in her life.

Nothing like waking up at 8am to a new car on Monday, @PatrickMahomes YOU THE BEST #momcar — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) January 11, 2021

The post instantly went viral, with fans swooning over Mahomes’ grand romantic gesture. Because if there’s one thing he knows how to do — aside from throwing absolute dimes on the field — it’s making sure his family always feels like royalty.

And the best part? He has remained the same old family man even after having two more kids since Sterling, which speaks volumes about Patrick Mahomes, the human.

Add to this, his booming career, and an eye for unforgettable surprises, and Patrick continues to prove that he’s not just one of the greatest quarterbacks of this generation; he’s also one of the most thoughtful partners.