Renowned NFL Journalist Reveals How He’s Called “Nig**r “& “Second Rate Citizen” Almost Every Other Day by Toxic Fans

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, AZ, USA; A general view of the NFL shield logo on the field before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL’s week is going from bad to worse. In the wake of the Cardinals‘ owner being accused of racial discrimination, among other things, a new issue relating to racism has come up. This time, the victim is NFL journalist Mike Freeman. Freeman took to Twitter to share with the world the latest in a long line of racist comments pointed at him.

The NFL’s struggle to eradicate racism has been a long one. Unfortunately for them, they don’t have a lot to show for their efforts either. While the last Super Bowl featured two black QBs for the first time, it is still only a rare occurrence. Moreover, there is a distinct lack of diversity in the NFL’s management. Situations like the ones the league is facing right now, certainly don’t help.

Mike Freeman shares a racist mail he received from a viewer

Journalists often have to face the wrath of viewers for anything and everything they may say on air. Most of the time, they don’t mind it. However, there is always a threshold for these remarks and comments. Mike Freeman, apparently, has been receiving emails with comments that far exceed this threshold on a regular basis.

Freeman shared an image of a mail he received recently, in which the sender calls him the N-word and a second-rate citizen. Freeman writes in his Tweet, “Occasionally I share these and not block out the language because it’s important everyone see what it’s like for many journalists of color. On an almost daily basis”. Needless to say, fans weren’t happy about it and sympathized with Freeman.

Occasionally I share these and not block out the language because it’s important everyone see what it’s like for many journalists of color. On an almost daily basis. pic.twitter.com/2Oe1qOtEq0 — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) April 5, 2023

It’s amazing. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) April 5, 2023

💯 💯 💯 — Jimmy Ritchie (@Yimmyishere) April 6, 2023

The technology is so advanced, people like this can call us n——rs faster and more directly than ever before 🙌🏾 — David Steele (@David_C_Steele) April 6, 2023

Gee, I couldn't even begin to imagine the type of DM's and Emails you get considering where your show is platformed. It's a rough demo — Matty D (@Matty_D_47) April 6, 2023

Jesus. Im sorry Mike. — Mitchell Fink (@themitchellfink) April 5, 2023

We will never be rid of these people. Sorry you have to endure this — Al Bernstein (@AlBernstein) April 6, 2023

It’s terrible to receive those messages. I am sorry that you have to go through it. — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) April 6, 2023

NFL and its everlasting problem with a lack of diversity is shocking

For a long time, the NFL has been constantly criticized for its lack of diversity. While the league has time and again taken measures to address this, it is evident that those measures are not working. Take, for example, the lack of black head coaches and senior management staff. Even when more than 70% of the players in the league are black.

It seems that whatever the NFL tries to do, just becomes ineffective after a while. Fortunately, the NFLPA is a driving force for racial equality in the league, at least among the player base. In fact, it is the PA that lobbied for players to be able to take a knee during the national anthem, and asks players to put slogans on their helmets. However, if the NFL doesn’t do this on its own, will it be effective for long?