1x Super Bowl Winner Confesses to UFC Legend Daniel Cormier: Dricus Du Plessis Fight Is the ‘Ugliest Thing’ He Ever Watched

UFC 297 is around the corner, and the two fighters currently in the spotlight are Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis, set for the middleweight title fight at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. While Strickland is a favorite by a small margin, everyone anticipates a close and tough fight, especially after the intense brawl leading up to the event. Meanwhile, in a conversation with Daniel Cormier on the DC and RC show, Ryan Clark shared his thoughts on the fight, confessing that he finds watching Du Plessis fight boring.

Du Plessis is undoubtedly one of the most talented fighters on the roster. With a record of 22 fights, he has outclassed his opponents 20 times, finishing them in 19 of those instances. Given this impressive record, most fans would be eager to watch him, but not the one-time Super Bowl winner, Clark. In a recent conversation with DC, he stated that he finds watching Du Plessis boring. In his words,

“Can I be honest with you? Can I tell you something from an honest perspective, man? Bro, I hate watching Dricus Du Plessis fight. The fight against Brunson was one of the ugliest thing I have ever watched. Man, we got Blonde Brunson running around the octagon, tired as hell. He has laid on Dricus for like the entire first round. I thought Dricus was going to be out. It looked like two uncles fight at the family reunion but can’t neither one of them land a punch.”

It appears the ex-NFL star wasn’t impressed with the way Du Plessis fought against Derek Brunson at UFC 285. Despite winning the fight with a KO, the first round seemed off to him as he observed Du Plessis gassed out and not landing punches.

Indeed, in that fight, the South African appeared fully exhausted, but he managed to finish with a solid win. And now it will be interesting to see if he will change the views of RC with his upcoming fight.

UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis

Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland, without any prior issues, turned sour at the UFC 2024 season press conference. Strickland initiated personal jibes at the South African, but ‘Stillknocks’ responded with degrading remarks about Strickland’s late father. Subsequently, the tension between them started, and it escalated at UFC 296, leading to a violent scuffle at the T-Mobile Arena.

Both at their prime, emerging as division elites. With background events fueling grudges, the fight holds intrigue. Will Strickland retain or will the division crown a new champion, it will be interesting to witness.