“Speaking the Straight Truth”: Ray Lewis Vouches For a Physical Game As Tom Brady Admits His Fear For the Ex-LB

Ray Lewis, the 13-time Pro Bowler linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens, has established himself as a formidable force. He is remembered as one of the biggest threats on the gridiron, thanks to his dominant 16-year-long career. Lewis’s talent and skill have commanded such respect that even legendary Tom Brady couldn’t help but acknowledge his fear of him in a candid moment on his podcast.

Advertisement

Tom Brady’s blunt confession and his apprehension of Lewis were recognized by the ex-Ravens player himself, as he took to Instagram with his reply. Lewis made a point to endorse the physical brand in an era when the NFL seems to be shifting towards a softer approach.

Tom Brady Appreciates Ray Lewis’ Forceful Style

In a revealing and remarkably candid moment, NFL GOAT Tom Brady recently opened up about Lewis’ threatening presence on the field. He made a striking confession about choosing to change his strategy while facing the Ravens, to avoid being outmatched.

Advertisement

“There were games when I did not throw the ball over the middle of the field when I was playing Ray Lewis,” revealed Brady on the podcast.

TB12 then added that Lewis was no less than a warrior every time he stepped on the gridiron. He stated how strong Lewis’ physical game was and affirmed that the NFL needs more forceful displays to keep the game alive. He further elaborated,

“Ray Lewis would hit one of our players. He would knock them out of the game. That’s the kind of player that he was. So yeah, you’re worried about the guy who got hit missing three or four weeks. That style of playing, we can’t lose that physical element and it’s a physical game.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CyRbLM-J33V/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Undoubtedly, Ray Lewis stands as one of the most revered defensive forces in the history of the NFL. His final year in the league saw one of his unforgettable mishaps against the Dallas Cowboys when he suffered torn triceps and had them surgically repaired three days later. He came back in the postseason and clinched his second Lombardy with the Purple Murder.

Advertisement

As a Hall of Fame Linebacker, Lewis openly acknowledges his passion for the sport, which led to some fueled rivalries in his career. Notably, his fierce battles against formidable opponents continue to be celebrated as defining moments in the annals of NFL history.

Lewis Reacts to Brady’s Statement

The NFL landscape has often been blamed for becoming softer than required in the past few years. While most of this has been derived from some life-threatening injuries seen on the field, some critics have argued if the game will ever be the same.

The brief clip from the podcast was shared by the former Baltimore Ravens‘ linebacker himself, who concurred with Brady’s stance. He captioned the post, recognizing the importance of forceful plays in football, and wrote, “Tom speaking the straight truth. This is a physical game and we can’t lose that in the game of football.”

Much like Lewis, former Jets linebacker Bart Scott, expressed his similar stance back in 2017, in a conversation via MSG Network. He stated,

“I think we’ve taken physicality out of game. Football at its core, it’s a battle of wills against two men. It’s gonna hurt you and it’s gonna hurt me.”

It’s quite admirable that former NFL legends like Tom Brady and Ray Lewis are still associated with football. It clearly bothers them to witness these significant changes in the rulebook in the name of safety. Many pundits and fans alike have also voiced their concern about these changes. What do you think? Is the NFL going soft? Or is it for the better?