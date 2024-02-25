Dolphins’ Offseason Shake-Up Continues: Another Player Set for Release

Oct 22, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) leads his team in the huddle against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins have wasted no time in shaking up their offseason roster after a tough defeat to the Chiefs. Now in order to ruffle the feathers, the franchise is seen making bold moves to free up cap space. After the recent release of Xavien Howard, it appears that the Dolphins are just getting started with their restructuring efforts.

Rumors have swirled suggesting that Howard’s departure was primarily driven by the team’s need to create more cap space. Now, fresh reports indicate that linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah is the next player on the chopping block. The Dolphins organization has released veteran DE Ogbah- a move to provide with an additional $13.7 million in cap space.

Ogbah became a part of the Dolphins as a free agent in 2020. His consistent pass-rushing ability helped the team throughout with a stint record that includes teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. 18 sacks in two seasons, and a year marred with injuries earned him a four-year $65 million extension- two years ago.

However, Miami Dolphins’s strategic release before June 1, aims to bolster their financial flexibility. By parting ways with high-earning players like Ogbah, Miami is positioning itself to make impactful roster moves for long-term goals or more young talents. Such is also the case of Xavien Howard’s release, which also signals the cap relief for the franchise.

Dolphins’ Release of Xavien Howard Nets $18.5 Million in Cap Space

In another significant move, the Miami Dolphins have also parted ways with cornerback Xavien Howard. Despite Howard’s impressive track record, the Dolphins seem to be resolved to save a substantial $18.5 million in cap space with his release.

Howard, known for his prowess in the secondary, has been a standout performer throughout his eight-year NFL career, all spent with Miami. Meanwhile, he has been a four-time Pro Bowl selection and former first-team All-Pro. His impressive stat line includes 29 interceptions, with notable seasons leading the league in interceptions in 2018 and 2020.

Although Howard’s recent season-ending foot injury may have raised concerns, there’s no denying his status as an elite cornerback. With his availability on the free-agent market, Howard is expected to attract significant interest from various teams.

For the Dolphins, the decision to release Howard highlights the management of their cap space effectively, which might yield more news in the coming days. Moreover, Miami’s newfound financial flexibility can help them attain a playoff game win, which they’ve now lacked since 2000.