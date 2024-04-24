“We Pay You All This for What?”: Tyreek Hill Reveals How HC Mike McDaniels Confronted Him After Losing Playoff Game to the Chiefs

When Tyreek Hill left Kansas City for Miami in 2022, he held on to the hope of reaching great heights. But he and his Dolphins failed to leave a mark in the playoffs, losing both times in the Wild Card Round. This season’s loss was a tough pill to swallow for the star wideout since it occurred against his now-former team. And to make matters worse, his head coach, Mike McDaniels, didn’t spare him either for a blunder that only slowed them down during that matchup.

Advertisement

In a recent candid conversation with the hosts of the ‘Million Dollaz Worth of Game’ podcast, Tyreek Hill talked about the twist of fate, when he found himself on the receiving end of one of his most disastrous losses against the Chiefs in the playoffs. L’Jarius Sneed skillfully knocked him down on the ground, even preventing him from running his routes. On top of that, there was trash talk, which humiliated him even more.

“The play against Sneed. The Chiefs, everybody see this play against the Chiefs. When the motherfu**er slammed me to the floor? He called me out,” added Tyreek, recalling the moment.

Later on, Tyreek Hill quoted what McDaniels had said to him on the sidelines after he was tackled to the ground. And it is nothing short of brutal.

“He’s like, ‘Reek, bro, you’re supposed to be the f—ing best player in the f—ing league, and you got this guy putting hands all over you like that. We pay you all this money for what?’” Hill narrated.

Despite an intense confrontation, Tyreek Hill embraced the essence of it. The rebuke presented him with a challenge that, according to him, could fuel his personal growth, along with the team’s gain. He affirmed only ‘getting better from it’ in spite of having some of the top stats in the 2023 regular season.

Tyreek Hill Talks About His Changed Sentiments for Chiefs

Tyreek’s list of confessions on the ‘Million Dollaz Worth of Game‘ podcast continued as he also shed light on his emotions about missing the Super Bowl wins. Drafted by the Chiefs in 2016, Cheetah was a part of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning roster in 2019. However, since his trade-off, his former team, with Patrick Mahomes at the center, has won two back-to-back Lombardies.

For Tyreek Hill, watching the first win was tough. “The first year that they went, me and my wife, we took a trip to Tokyo because it was kind of hard for me,” said Hill in his confession. But, it’s hard to blame Hill, who was still settling in Miami, having spent just one season with them, in comparison to his six-year run at Kansas. However, when the Chiefs reached the finale once again this year, he couldn’t help but cheer for them. ‘I was like ‘Y’all gotta win this thing’,” said Cheetah, acknowledging the shift in his perspective.

But the bittersweet experience has done more than just change his heart for the team. It has fueled Tyreek’s will to achieve a similar feat with the Miami Dolphins.

“2,000 (yards) and also win a Super Bowl,” said Cheetah, placing his bets on the upcoming season.

The leader in receiving yards (1,799 yards) in the league last season aims to improve his stats to 2,000 yards this year. He missed it by a mere 200 yards last season and considering that he had to sit out one bout due to injury, it’s safe to assume that he would have achieved that feat. Surely, the upcoming season will be different, with Tyreek Hill and his Dolphins advancing to the playoffs and then some.