Tyreek Hill Admits It Was Tough Watching Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs Win Without Him

Tyreek Hill entered Chiefdom in 2016 when they were still trying to take their first step towards becoming a dynasty. The team secured the Super Bowl LIV with Hill who added more firepower to Patrick Mahomes’ offense. However, the team secured its dynastic wins even after Cheetah‘s trade-off to the Miami Dolphins before the 2022 season. Meanwhile, Hill admitted that watching his former team win a pair of Super Bowls without him was hard.

Engaging in a candid conversation on the ‘Million Dollaz Worth of Game‘ podcast, Tyreek Hill opened up about the time he witnessed his former team’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. He reflected on his and his wife’s reaction, saying,

“The first year that they went, me and my wife, we took a trip to Tokyo because it was kind of hard for me.”

The victory stung him enough to not look at any game, which made his wife suggest the exaggerated measure. It isn’t hard to fathom that Hill’s trade-off wound was fresh at the time and it certainly was harder for someone who felt underutilized in Kansas City. However, his exit from Kansas and entry into the Miami Dolphins has been instrumental in their games. And even though he might miss his old team, hopes are high for the future of his new franchise.

Tyreek Hill Reveals Rooting for Chiefs in the Super Bowl LVIII Triumph

Since his departure from the Chiefs, Tyreek Hill’s journey has witnessed personal success, growth and newfound significance alongside Tua Tagovialoa in Miami. While the sting of missing the SB LVII win lingered on him, he had an emotional shift ahead of their latest win. Hill admitted to supporting the Chiefs during their latest Super Bowl appearance, which could have been his third had he not been traded.

“The second year, this year when they won, I watched the whole game. I was like ‘Y’all gotta win this thing,’ ” said Hill.

Tyreek Hill’s change of heart can also be connected to his personal growth. Both on and off the field. On the field, he was yet again at the top of the receiver charts. Hill had a total of 119 receptions, for 1,799 yards (highest in the league) and 13 touchdowns to boast. His happiness for the Chiefs doesn’t stop him from aiming for his second Super Bowl, though now with his new teammates at the Miami Dolphins.