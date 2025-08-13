New Heights Podcast: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Chase 250 Million Viewers to Create a New Record

After years of content creation, the Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast has finally found its lucky break. And it’s in the form of Taylor Swift. The pop music icon finally decided to grace her boyfriend’s show, and her appearance is already producing the intended outcome.

Advertisement

Anything that Swift touches sees an immediate spike in sales, Google searches, and ad revenue, with the same now being true for Kelce’s podcast. The episode hasn’t even aired yet, and it’s already become one of the most talked about podcasts in recent memory.

In fact, the level of excitement surrounding its release has many believing that it could become the most viewed podcast episode to ever be published on YouTube. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the current record is held by Thmanyah, Abdulrahman Abumalih, and Yasser Alhozaiemy, of the Fnjan podcast.

With a total viewership count of 110,789,073, the podcast episode, which is titled كيف تنجح العلاقات مع ياسر الحزيمي | بودكاست فنجان, (How to Succeed in Relationships with Yasser Al-Hazimi) has held the record since August 20th of 2024. Although, this may not be a problem for Swift, who has managed to produce five separate music videos that each have more than one billion views on YouTube.

You taking the over or under? pic.twitter.com/k1TAPVGEmY — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) August 12, 2025

The short teaser that was released for Swift’s upcoming appearance, which will take place on August 13th at 7pm ET, has already generated more than 1.4 million views for the New Heights YouTube page despite being posted less than 24 hours ago. Suffice to say, the excitement from fans is palpable.

The football and pop music communities are expected to converge in order to create one of the most sizable audiences possible, as everyone from the Swifties to NFL analysts are expected to tune in in hopes of learning more about the severity of their relationship. The two stars have managed to keep the details and dynamics of their relationship relatively private and away from the gaze of the public.

It will be the first instance in which Kelce and Swift share a microphone together, and that alone will be more than enough to generate a couple of millions of views. Given the current status of the YouTube channel, it seems as if Swift is showing up at the perfect time as well.

The Kelce’s last two podcast episodes have netted them a combined total of just 206,000 views. Suffice to say, it hasn’t been quite as popular as they had hoped it to be, but now that one of the most famous celebrities in the world today is at their disposal, it’s safe to say that Swift’s appearance will quite literally take them to new heights.