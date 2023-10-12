Deion Sanders’ Son Shares Throwback Video Highlighting Desperate Times: “I’m Lost in the Direction I Wanna Go With Everything I’m Doing”

Deion Sanders currently holds the spotlight in college football, and it is not just him, his family is also catching the pace. His eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., has carved his niche through his lucrative ‘Well Off Media,’ diligently chronicling Coach Prime and Colorado football’s journey on popular platforms like YouTube and Instagram.

Advertisement

This ascent represents a significant transformation from their previous status, making them a compelling narrative in the CFB realm. World Mental Health Day saw a 29-year-old Sanders Jr. sharing his poignant Instagram video from May 14, 2021, reflecting on a difficult and uncertain time in his life. The video conveys his struggles and underlying hope for a brighter future.

Deion Sanders Jr.’s World Mental Health Day Revelation Through Emotional Throwback Video

Deion Sanders’ eldest son plays a pivotal role in elevating his family’s prominence with the Colorado Buffaloes, actively documenting their journey via his “Well Off Forever” brand on Instagram and YouTube. This young entrepreneur is also a noted music artist, with tracks like ‘Miami with Shedeur’ becoming anthems of Shedeur Sanders’ standout performances. His track ‘Money Old’ has garnered over 400K listens on Spotify.

Advertisement

Deion Sanders Jr. recently shared a thought-provoking video, shedding light on the common trials and tribulations young individuals encounter in their lives. He said, “I’m running around like a chicken with his head cut off. I’m not lost personally in life, but, I’m lost in the direction I wanna go with everything I’m doing. I promise you, one day, everything is going to change.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CySSHsoMz7f/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

“I’m a man and I can tell you. My vision is not wrong, I know exactly where Imma go. It’s just that my directions are weak because I don’t know how to get there. You know what I’m saying. You’re strongest when we’re weak. And we weak right now,” Sanders Jr. had added.

He expressed his inner turmoil, likening himself to a headless chicken in terms of direction, yet not personally lost. He was determined to transform his life and asserted he knew where he was headed. His vulnerability shined through as he acknowledged his weakness.

Fans Poured Heartfelt Responses on Sanders Jr.’s Throwback Video

Sanders Jr.’s fans flooded the comments with heartfelt responses. One fan expressed a strong connection, likening the Sanders family to their own. He appreciated the candid portrayal of challenging moments and feeling inspired to do the same in his own endeavors.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/YagyaBhargava/status/1712400607255138526?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan encouraged Deion Jr., emphasizing the importance of staying true to his path and appreciating the content. The power of faith and documenting one’s journey was appreciated by another fan. In unison, fans rallied around Deion Sanders Jr., recognizing his remarkable growth and transformation, a testament to the journey.

Deion Sanders Jr., once a wide receiver for the SMU Mustangs, accumulated impressive stats with 233 yards and 30 receptions across two seasons. However, he pivoted to the world of fashion and music in 2016, establishing a streetwear clothing brand. Today, he finds success at the helm of the ‘Well Off Forever’ media brand.