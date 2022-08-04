Donald Trump dreamed of marrying Tom Brady off to his $300 million worth daughter Ivanka Trump instead of Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady is happily to married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen, but if Donald Trump had his way, he’d be married to Ivanka Trump.

The Buccaneers quarterback and Brazilian supermodel are something of a power couple. Brady has been a championship winning quarterback from the start of his career. He won a Super Bowl in his first year as a starter, and he never looked back.

Brady’s a seven time Super Bowl champion, winning more than any franchise ever has in the history of the league. He’s generated a massive net worth over his career too.

Of course, the Buccaneers quarterback is notorious for taking pay cuts to help his team, and that’s why his investments, his clothing brand, and other assets have made him very wealthy. Brady has a net worth of $250 million.

His wife Gisele Bündchen is one of the most famous super models in the world. She was Victoria Secret’s cover girl for a long time, and she was the highest paid model in the word.

She’s been on the covers of Rolling Stone, Time, Forbes, Vogue, W, Cosmopolitan, Elle, and more. Gisele Bündchen’s net worth is $400 million. Together, Brady and Gisele have a massive net worth of $600 million.

Donald Trump wanted Tom Brady to marry his daughter Ivanka Trump and not Gisele Bündchen

Brady and Gisele have held strong in their marriage, but when it happened, a certain ex-president was hoping it wouldn’t. In a weird story, Ivanka Trump’s husband Jared Kushner revealed that Donald wanted Brady to marry his daughter.

The former president has a net worth of somwhere between $3 billion and $10 billion and Ivanka Trump has a net worth of $300 million.

In Kushner’s upcoming book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, he gives us insight into how Brady was involved in his courtship of Ivanka.

Donald didn’t get off on the right foot with Kushner as the latter was the publisher of The New York Observer at the time. In 2007, he said to Kushner and the publication, “Please stop sending me your paper, so I don’t have to read bullsh*t like this anymore!” after he felt he wasn’t ranked adequately in “Power List.”

Kushner and Ivanka were dating in 2009, and Kushner knew he had to bring marriage up to her father. However, the process wasn’t really easy.

“I could feel my voice shake as I managed to say that Ivanka and I were getting more serious and that she was in the process of converting,” Kushner mentions in his book. “Well, let me ask you a question,” Donald Trump replied back. “Why does she have to convert? Why can’t you convert?”

Donald also added another kicker. He told Kushner that his proposal better be made with good iintentions as Tom Brady reportedly had an interest in Ivanka.

Brady and Gisele also tied the knot in 2009, so perhaps Donald was trying to force something where there wasn’t anything. Brady was asked about this in 2020, and he firmly denied ever having interest in or dating Ivanka.

Howard Stern told him, “Trump always dreamed of you marrying Ivanka,” but the quarterback held strong. “That was a long time ago in my life,” Brady answered. “No, there was never that where we ever dated or anything like that.”

