Top WR Prospect Rome Odunze Gets Stumped by Aaron Rodgers’ 2005 Draft Scenario: “Don’t Know if I’m Prepared”

Behind Malik Nabers and Marvin Harrison Jr, Rome Odunze is said to be the third-best receiver in the upcoming draft class. The Washington receiver recently sat down for a candid conversation with the team over at The Pivot podcast. Channing Crowder was putting up tough questions after a series of background-related and childhood questions. From how much he earned through NIL to what happens if he has to wait a while before getting drafted, Odunze navigated through the glamorous but risky business of entering the NFL Draft. Crowder even shared his personal experience to establish that the level of competition is so high at the NFL level, and so many factors playing behind your selection, that anything could happen on D-Day.

Crowder revealed to the young receiver that he waited eight and a half hours for his draft selection and even named famous athletes like Aaron Rodgers and Brady Quinn, who also had to go through that painful wait. The former Miami Dolphins linebacker then posed the same question to Odunze. “What are you going to do with that time? How are you going to deal with that time?” he asked.

This put Odunze in a visibly uncomfortable spot. He says, “Man, I mean shoot — I don’t even know if I’m prepared for that. Y’all, scared (me).” And the room burst into laughter. The star wideout knows that this is a possibility and even goes on to explain how he might deal with it. But in that moment, when first directed into that situation, he accepts that it will be a tough moment. And there’s no surety in his mind whether he is ready for something like that.

Even then, the potential top prospect continues, explaining, “It’s interesting because it either you go to the draft and that could happen or you at the house, with all your family, and it’s like we all just waiting, with family, it’s like dang, I got everybody here. So, you can’t escape it. If worse comes, I’m at least (getting) drafted somewhere right, and I’ll be happy with that.”

It is believed that Buffalo will be a place that might find itself trading up in the first round to draft a top wide receiver. And with a Stefon Diggs size hole in their offense, they would be willing to put up a lot of draft capital to come up from their current 28th overall pick. So maybe Odunze does not find himself walking in Will Levi’s or Aaron Rodgers’ shoes.

But it is notable that he took the question in stride and even though he doesn’t believe he is prepared for the moment, he is talking about being content with a place in the coveted league. As far as the intangible goes, the podcast appearance gave a rare insight into his mindset and how he will approach the game once he gets in. His cadence also carries a confidence that is indicative of the NIL era of college sports.

Rome Odunze Answers If NIL Made Him a Millionaire

Continuing the trend of point-blank questions, Crowder next inquired how much money the Washington Huskies wide receiver made from his illustrious college career. Although the young athlete politely brushed past the actual figures, he talked about the impact of college athletes getting paid. But he does answer when Crowder asks him if he’s a millionaire going into the National Football League.

The former Huskies receiver responded: “No, I am not a millionaire. But you know, somebody like Angel Reese making $3 million is crazy. People are making a lot of money but I think it’s awesome, like, just the fact that kids are starting to get paid.” But he also pointed out the difficulties in the initial phase, which he accepts will go away as time moves on. But moving into the system as a freshman who could get a million-dollar contract, and then playing alongside a 5-year walk-on who had been there hustling without making a penny, was not the best situation.

And he also accepts that this has made the whole game of college football more like a business than it used to be. A sentiment shared by even a lot of coaches. With this much insight into his position and potential, it will be interesting to see how athletes who have had autonomy, like Rome Odunze, translate their attitude and game to the professional level.