Donovan Edwards NFL Draft 2025: Top Landing Spots for the Michigan RB

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) walks off the bus as team arrive for the Oregon game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. Image Credit: © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite flying largely under the radar this season, Michigan RB Donovan Edwards will be one of the most talented and decorated players entering the draft this year. For starters, the Michigan captain is a trophy magnet, with three consecutive Big Ten Conference Titles and one National championship under his belt.

Advertisement

Edwards has the ability to perform under pressure too, as he holds the record for most 40-yard TD runs in a National Championship game. However, his decline this season has been stark. Plagued by injury issues and caught up in Michigan’s struggles, Edwards has been a shadow of his former self. This is why the 21-year-old prospect doesn’t find himself on the top RB list.

This could also be why signing the Michigan RB would be a steal. So, here are three NFL teams that could make the most of Donovan Edwards in their ranks.

3] Dallas Cowboys

With veteran RB Ezekiel Elliott officially released by the Dallas Cowboys, the RB situation has never been weaker for the Jerry Jones-owned franchise. While undrafted RB Rico Dowddle has sprung a surprise by eclipsing 1000 rushing yards this season, depth is the need of the hour regardless.

If the Cowboys were to retain Rico and sign Donovan Edwards as an alternative/depth option, they would have two promising RBs with very like-for-like skillsets of physicality, ruggedness, and vision.

This would definitely be a bold move for Jerry Jones to pull off, but at this moment, what the octagenarian’s team needs are young passionate players, rather than overpaid stars with commitment issues.

2] New York Giants

Calling the decision by the New York Giants to let Saquon Barkley leave as a ‘mistake’ would be a massive understatement. Such has been the performance of the now-Eagles star as he has single-handedly taken his team to the playoffs while breaking NFL records left and right.

To make matters worse for the Giants, their Saquon Barkley replacement, Devin Singletary, has arguably been one of the worst RBs in the league. While Barkley is on course to break the record for most rushing yards in a season, Singletary hasn’t even crossed 500 yards yet.

Letting Barkley go has been a disaster, and the Giants need a strong RB in their ranks. In Donovan Edwards, they have a natural leader who is experienced in assuming the role of a focal point while leading defenses. Through his pace, Donovan can also make marauding runs forward and has the explosiveness and skills to make some tricky plays.

From Edwards’ perspective, the Giants have a low-pressure environment, giving him ample time to regain his mojo. A win-win for all sides!

1] LA Chargers

Easily the most no-brainer option for Donovan Edwards would be the LA Chargers. In LA, Donovan would get to play under the coach who got the best out of him during his epic National Championship run last year. Similarly, in Donovan Edwards, Coach Harbaugh finds a reliable and trusted commodity, possibly at a fraction of the price of a standout free agent.

As far as on-field impact is concerned, Jim Harbaugh has been harping on the poor pass blocking from his RBs. With the explosive pace and sound positioning skills Donovan Edwards is blessed with, Harbaugh gets a dynamic player in his ranks who can cover multiple responsibilities across the field. In many ways, Edwards to the Chargers makes immense sense.