Donovan Ezeiruaku Landing Spots: 3 Places the Boston Edge Can Possibly Go at 2025 NFL Draft

In most NFL Drafts, an edge rusher with Donovan Ezeiruaku’s pedigree would be a surefire top-20 pick. But in the stacked 2025 class? Not so much.

While this draft lacks elite first-round quarterbacks, it’s loaded with defensive talent—especially at defensive tackle and Ezeiruaku’s position. Despite his impressive pedigree, the former Boston College standout and ACC Defensive Player of the Year is projected as a late first-round or early second-round selection. So, which teams might be willing to take a chance on him?

Many teams could use a quality edge rusher for the upcoming season. With plenty of options available, every team with a need can address it. But who is most likely to land Ezeiruaku first? That might just be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay needs depth at edge rusher

The Bucs signed Haason Reddick to a one-year deal to bolster their pass rush, but they need a long-term solution at the position. According to Daniel Jeremiah, Bucs GM Jason Licht has always valued production, and Ezeiruaku has proven to be nothing but productive. They also have no qualms about playing a slightly undersized defender, with Lavonte David being a prime example.

He is highly athletic, skilled, already displays the refined technique of a veteran. Pairing him with Reddick could provide much-needed stability to a Bucs defense that struggled last season.

The Boston College standout can also learn from the veteran defender as well. Tampa, with the 19th overall pick, can certainly snag this gifted pass rusher.

The Eagles need serious reinforcement in their defensive line

The defending champions boasted one of the best defenses in the league that wreaked havoc on Mahomes and the Chiefs’ O-Line in Super Bowl LIX. However, their cap issue made it impossible to keep everyone. Early into the free agency, they lost Josh Sweat and Milton Williams. The two combined for 4.5 sacks in the big game.

The Eagles need reinforcement to replace the production and need strong bodies. This is where Donovan Ezeiruaku comes in.

Vic Fangio and Howie Roseman have shown that they are not afraid to rely on young rookies to bolster their defense. With their 32nd overall pick, they can roll their dice on the Boston College standout, especially if they need production. If they need disruption, Shemar Stewart is the guy for them.

Ezeiruaku and the Bills, a likely pairing

The Bills earned the fifth-lowest PFF grade on defense last season. They need reinforcements across the board, making it tough to pinpoint just one position. But they can start with an edge rusher like Ezeiruaku. Buffalo released Casey Toohill and Von Miller.

Their free agency signings include Joey Bosa on a one-year, $12 million contract and former Rams DE Michael Hoecht. They also extended Greg Rousseau. However, Bosa isn’t a long-term solution, and Hoecht is suspended for six games next season. They still need production. Last season, Rousseau led the team in sacks with just eight. Ezeiruaku has the potential to be a double-digit sack guy in the NFL.

The Bills can still choose to go with a Safety like Malaki Starks or another wideout for Allen, but defense is the way to go.

The Boston College Standout went from a reserve player in his early college days to a productive starter in his senior year. He played ten games in 2021 as a reserve. In his 2nd season, he played in all 12 games with 11 starts, making 61 tackles and led the team with 14.5 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, 3 FFs.

In his third season, he started all 13 games, recording 53 tackles and 6.5 TFLs. However, he delivered only two sacks. In his final year, Ezeiruaku ranked second in the FBS with 16.5 sacks and third with 20.5 TFLs.

He led the team with 3 FFs, playing in 12 games with 11 starts. He was ACC Defensive Player of the Year and First-team All-ACC, while also winning the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation’s top Defensive End.