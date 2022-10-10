Mike Thomas Bengals wide receiver 33 yard catch ignites Bengals offense while Tee Higgins receives limited snaps

Mike Thomas for the Cincinnati Bengals is currently lighting the Baltimore Ravens defense on fire, and nobody seems to know where Tee Higgins is.

The Bengals and Ravens meet in a crucial divisional game early in the season. Both teams have had mixed results so far in terms of how their season has been.

They’re tied in the standings at 2-2, and they’ve both had interesting ways of getting there. Cincy started with two consecutive losses giving out fears that they were suffering from a Super Bowl hangover.

However, they came back with two back-to-back wins against the Dolphins and Jets. Meanwhile, the Ravens have had absolutely heartbreaking losses.

They’ve trailed for about 14 seconds all season, and yet they have two losses to their name, clutch losses against the Bills and Dolphins.

The 2-2 #Ravens have only trailed for a total of 14 SECONDS in their two losses this season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xmWqtOgpBi — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 5, 2022

Also Read: Did Tom Brady play baseball? How the Montreal Expos almost whisked NFL legend away in 95 MLB Draft

Mike Thomas ignites Bengals’ offense

The Bengals have a solid wide receiver group comprised of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, but an unlikely hero has emerged in this game to give Cincinnati some burst.

Chase has been very limited in this game, and Higgins has been limited due to an ankle injury. In the midst of this, Mike Thomas has come to the rescue.

Thomas is a 2020 unrestricted free-agent signee. He’s been in the league since 2016, but he hasn’t ever received any meaningful playing time.

In this game, Thomas burst out with a highlight-worthy 33-yard catch.

Mike Thomas sighting? Mike Thomas sighting! 🐅 pic.twitter.com/yIdyp1Air2 — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) October 10, 2022

Thomas is receiving a lot of snaps now given the injuries, and it has fans wondering where Tee Higgins is. The Bengals didn’t officially disclose anything about Higgins, but fans are speculating it has something to do with his injury.

The weird thing about the Tee Higgins injury he hasn’t been taken to the locker room and has kept his helmet on — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) October 10, 2022

Also Read: Tom Brady Once Kissed His Son Jack On The Lips While Lying On a Massage Table In a Disturbing Video