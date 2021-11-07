“Donovan Peoples-Jones Touchdown Let’s F**king Go”: LeBron James can’t control his excitement after Baker Mayfield finds Browns WR for a 60 yard bomb

Donovan Peoples-Jones is one of many weapons on the Cleveland Browns offense, and he showed off his speed on an incredible play during the Browns-Bengals game.

The Browns WR hasn’t been the most prolific of players since entering the league last year, but if you look at his last three games (including this one), the wide receiver is enjoying somewhat of a breakout.

DPJ was drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Michigan with the 187th overall pick. Nobody expected him to be a stud, but with the release of Odell Beckham Jr., DPJ is set to take on a much more prominent role in the Browns passing attack. DPJ is already making his first game since OBJ’s release.

In fact, DPJ has been on the rise for the last three games (as mentioned before). Against the Los Angeles Chargers, DPJ hauled in five receptions for 70 yards, and last week against the Cardinals he had four catches for 101 yards. He’s off to a good start against the Bengals too, a team he always seems to have good games against.

LeBron James gets hyped after Donovan Peoples-Jones explodes for 60 yard touchdown

The story about the Bronws this whole week has been centered around Odell Beckham Jr. and his relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield fell apart, leading to an awkward on-field fit.

After an incredible season in which Cleveland made the divisional round last year, many predicted a huge leap for this team this season, perhaps even to Super Bowl levels. Things haven’t turned out that way as the Browns are currently 4-4, outside the playoff picture altogether.

Playing the Bengals, the Browns are kind of in a must-win mode, and they came out firing, playing like a team hungry to turn their season around. Cleveland got things cooking with a massive 60 yard bomb to Donovan Peoples-Jones on a perfect throw from Baker Mayfield.

Jones’ catch caught the attention of the NFL world as well as the NBA world as LeBron James was quick to show love to his hometown team.

DPJ!!!! TD. LFG 🗣🗣🗣🗣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2021

The Browns currently lead the Bengals 34-10 with more than half the third quarter over.

