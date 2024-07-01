“Don’t Disrespect Kelce”: Antonio Brown Draws Flak After Taking Unnecessary Shots at Jason Kelce

Antonio Brown has gradually become notorious for his viral and often controversial takes on social media. He is never afraid to take a dig at someone, even if it’s one of the most beloved and respected individuals on the other side. That’s exactly what the former wideout did recently by taking an unnecessary shot at future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce. Though many went along with the humor, AB’s mockery didn’t sit well with the majority of fans, who promptly called him out.

Brown took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and re-posted a video featuring an underdressed performer who bore a somewhat uncanny resemblance to Jason Kelce with a bearded look and a more flabby physique. He wrote in the caption, “Jason Kelce performing in Philly yesterday”

This misleading and disrespectful comparison sparked outrage among fans. For instance, one user sternly responded, “Don’t disrespect Kelce,” which became a general sentiment amongst many, with frustration and disappointment towards Brown’s unnecessary jab at the beloved former Philadelphia Eagles center.

Other fans were also quick to defend Jason, expressing their displeasure at Brown’s online antics. Similarly, a few pointed out that Kelce is liked almost universally and considered Brown’s post as a cheap shot. Here are a few reactions that illustrate the fans’ sentiments:

That said, Jason isn’t letting these criticisms affect him and remains busy entertaining fans with his cheerful demeanor.

Jason Is Making Waves With His Annual Beer Bowl Event in Philly

Jason, known for his dynamic personality, put on quite a show for his second annual New Heights Beer Bowl. His wife, Kylie Kelce, stole the spotlight as she cheerfully belted out Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” while holding three full pitchers of beer. The charity event, held in Sea Isle City, N.J., benefits the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Meanwhile, Jason kept the energy high by handing out Jello shots and engaging with guests, alongside support from their parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

Adding to the excitement, Jason also made headlines at the fourth annual ‘Jason Kelce Beach Bash’ in Sea Isle City, New Jersey. He was captured singing his heart out while donning the famous luchador mask, but this time in Eagles’ signature green color.

Now that Jason has hung up his cleats after 13 long seasons, we will get to see more of the party animal in the months ahead. Notably, he is set to join ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown when the 2024 season kicks off.