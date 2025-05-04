“You’re Not Cam Newton”: Antonio Brown Gives Reality Check to ‘Confident’ Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders’ confidence has never been in question, but lately, that confidence has everyone else asking tough questions. After a surprising slide to the 144th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, a growing list of former NFL stars and analysts have pointed towards the quarterback’s cocky and brash attitude as a potential reason behind his draft stocks falling off a clip. And now, Antonio Brown has added fuel to this fire with his surprise attack on Sanders.

Taking to “X”, the former All-Pro and Super Bowl wide receiver didn’t hold back. He let Shedeur know that he is nowhere near Cam Newton’s talents. “Shedeur Sanders, you’re not Cam Newton. Not even close”, wrote AB84 on “X”.

But how does Newton come into the picture? Well, a few days ago, the former NFL MVP dropped a viral critique of the Colorado star by bluntly calling out the former Colorado quarterback for his snobbishness.

“Shedeur—I got to hold him accountable. Shedeur has always got this mean look on his face, like he always is. Snobbish looking, you know what I’m saying?” the former Panther said with a not so playful tone.

This comment unsurprisingly hit a nerve online, with many pointing out how rare it is to see one high-profile quarterback publicly call out another, especially when someone like Shedeur is still at the start of his career.

Sanders’ confident persona — the diamond watches, finger waves, and Instagram bravado — has become part of his brand. But the NFL isn’t college, and with both Newton and now Brown weighing in, the conversation has shifted from harmless flash to potential liability.

Antonio Brown’s comments, however, cut deeper than swagger. “Bro’s a generational talent — and still gets smacked at parks,” he wrote, mocking Shedeur’s presence at informal workouts and hinting at a disconnect between hype and reality.

shedure Sanders your not Cam Newton not even close bro a Generational talent and he still get smacked at parks #CTESPN — AB (@AB84) May 4, 2025

Intriguingly enough, AB84 then turned the spotlight on Deion Sanders himself, recounting personal history that revealed cracks in their past relationship. In another post on “X”, Brown claimed to have mentored Deion Jr. in 2014, helped Shilo during a turbulent summer in 2017, and trained with both sons again in 2020.

One particularly bizarre memory involved Deion removing a fishing hook from Brown’s toe — a moment AB says sums up Prime’s hands-off attitude.

“Went fishing with Deion. One of his hooks got stuck in my toe (man talking, no shoes on the boat). He took the hook out my toe with pliers. You didn’t need help — and you sure never helped anyone. Never asked about my toe once. To this day, I wonder — where did your ‘dawg’ go? Don’t ever say I’m your dawg.”

2014 i went to Dallas Deion house train his son Deion Jr. 2017 Shilo came pittsburgh that summer was fighting in trouble rapping AB got the flight Deion Said help 2020 Came To Dallas Run Routes With Shedure and Shilo. Same Trip fishing with deion one his hooks … — AB (@AB84) May 4, 2025

With Cam Newton questioning Shedeur Sanders’ maturity and Antonio Brown calling out both son and father, the Sanders brand is facing its first real wave of former-player pushback. The message is clear: talent is there, but the attitude may need adjusting — and in today’s NFL, that might be the difference between stardom and scrutiny.