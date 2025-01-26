“Don’t Get Bored…”: Dan Quinn Details the Perfect Game Plan Against Saquon Barkley for the NFC Championship Game

Oct 27, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) reacts after quarterback Jalen Hurts (not pictured) scores a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

If the Washington Commanders want to continue their Cinderella run toward the Super Bowl, they are going to have to find a way to contain the most dominant RB in the NFL today, Saquon Barkley. For Commanders head coach, Dan Quinn, that means avoiding complacency.

Barkley’s 2,005 rushing yards is the eighth most in a season in NFL history. Averaging 5.81 yards per carry, the former New York Giant has been unleased since joining the ranks of the Philadelphia Eagles. In order to corral the bell cow back, Quinn believes that:

“You want to make sure that you can do things right over and over again. Don’t get bored of just being in the right spot, doing the right things so many times… He’s the real deal.”

Quinn also noted that he feels very familiar with Barkley’s game. Despite this being just the third time that the two of them will cross paths in these circumstances, Washingtons’ play-caller said he felt as if he is now seeing Barkley for “the 33rd time.”

“He’s a fantastic competitor, he really is. He’s got the size, he’s got the speed that can… break the leverage of people… [If] somebody tries to make a play or get out of a gap, he’ll hit it and expose you.”

When being asked about the challenges that come with facing a team for a third time in a single season, Quinn emphasized wanting the team to have “…fresh eyes” when assessing the Eagles. “We’ve improved a lot in the last five weeks since we played them.”

The Commanders won a 36-33 shootout against Philadelphia in Week 16.

“The challenge is, you’ve played. You know the matchups, you know where it is… but we’ve gotten better over the last month,” Quinn asserted. However, throughout the two previous contests, Barkley has been dominant against this Washington unit.

Barkley is averaging 148 rushing yards and more than five yards per carry along with two rushing touchdowns against the Commanders. Regardless of the outcome, fans can be certain that the three-time pro bowler is certain to remain a factor in the upcoming NFC Championship.

Quinn believes that his defense will finally be able to find some success against the league’s premiere back by showing discipline and prioritizing gap control.

“He’s going to make plays, that’s who he is and what he’s done, but we’ve got to make sure that the tackling and the gap control is on point.”

The Commanders will travel to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday to take on the Eagles in the NFC Championship at 3:00 pm EST. Washington will be looking to secure its first Super Bowl appearance since 1992, while Philadelphia is hoping to redeem its 2023 appearance where they suffered a narrow 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.