“Don’t Like That One Bit”: Tom Brady and Ryan Clark Slam NFL Refs’ Offensive Pass Interference Call Against AJ Brown in the Super Bowl

Braden Ramsey
Published

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) makes a catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the first half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

NFL fans have a deeply-held belief that the league’s officials favor the Kansas City Chiefs. Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL Referees Association dismissed any rumors of such in the leadup to Super Bowl LIX. Then, on the first drive of the game, fans had something to gripe about.

Facing 4th-and-2 from midfield, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts uncorked a beautiful deep pass to wide receiver A.J. Brown. Brown made a running grab on the sideline for what appeared to be a 31-yard gain. However, an offensive pass interference penalty on Brown wiped out the conversion.

FOX commentator and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady wasn’t pleased about the flag. He believed the contact was minimal and did not justify offensive pass interference.

“Oh! Don’t like that one bit. This is too critical of a game.”

FOX NFL rules analyst Mike Pereira agreed with Brady’s take. Many big names, including ESPN personalities Ryan Clark, Pat McAfee and Stephen A. Smith, unsurprisingly shared the same opinion.

Philadelphia punted on the possession, then forced Kansas City to do the same. The Eagles scored a touchdown on the next possession following a questionable unnecessary roughness call that went in their favor.

Philadelphia currently leads Kansas City 17-0 in Super Bowl LIX. Rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean – who turned 22 today – gave the Eagles their three-possession advantage with a 38-yard pick-six.

Kansas City is set to get the ball back with 7:03 left in the second half. The Chiefs, after deferring the opening kickoff, will receive the second half kickoff following Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance.

