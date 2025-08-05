Terry Crews Based His ‘White Chicks’ Character Latrell on an Actual NFL Player

Years after his NFL career fizzled out, Terry Crews got his big break in Hollywood. He had played for the LA Rams, the then-San Diego Chargers, and the Washington team name we will not pronounce. After recording just 3 career tackles in 32 games over 5 years, he decided to try something different, and it turned out to be a brilliant move.

In 2000, Crews appeared in his first film, The 6th Day. It launched a successful acting career that really took off in 2004 when he starred in the hit comedy White Chicks. His character in that movie, Latrell, was easily one of the highlights.

Crews steals every scene he’s in with his over-the-top lines, but the best moment came when he sang and danced to A Thousand Miles by Vanessa Carlton.

Crews actually found success thanks to his character, Latrell, from White Chicks. But what many may not know is that the former Charger based the character on an actual NFL player.

“There is a certain NFL player that I based that character, Latrell, on,” he revealed on the Not Just Football podcast.

However, Crews didn’t name the player, even when asked. He did say he was a running back and described some of his traits.

“He was a running back. He would be like, ‘Excuse me, my beautiful black sister. Could you tap that white girl right there and make sure she gets my number, please?’ We’d be sitting there like, dude, what in the world? It was so wild,” Crews shared.

It must have been quite the sight. Whoever Crews based Latrell on, we’ll probably never know. But it’s funny knowing the character was inspired by a real player he used to play with. That type of personality must have owned the room wherever they went.

A REAL NFL player was the inspiration for Latrell Spencer from White Chicks Maybe one day we’ll know who it is… @terrycrews pic.twitter.com/3hfdyfu41P — Not Just Football (@NotJustFootball) August 5, 2025

All in all, it’s a funny story that Crews shared. Every iconic movie character is usually inspired by someone or something. The fact that he decided to base his most iconic role on a real player he used to play with only adds to the legend of Latrell. We just wonder if the person Crews based him on actually knew every word to A Thousand Miles, or if that was just added for the comedy.