“STFU Dude”: Jackson Mahomes Attacked by Trolls For Commenting on Brittany & Patrick Mahomes’ Latest Instagram Post

Patrick Mahomes is enjoying his time off after guiding his team to a memorable Super Bowl LVII win. To say that he partied hard with his pals would be an understatement. The superstar QB even faced a lot of backlash for chugging one beer after the other during Chiefs’ victory parade.

After days of mad celebrations, Patrick is now spending quality time with his family. Most recently, the Kansas City quarterback was seen sitting courtside with his wife Brittany at a Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks game.

Jackson Mahomes gets trolled for commenting on Brittany Mahomes’ Instagram post

Being a Texas native, Mahomes whole-heartedly supports the Mavericks and one could see the pain in his eye when his favorite unit ended up on the losing side by just 3 points. Nevertheless, it seemed like Mrs. & Mr. Mahomes thoroughly enjoyed the game and Brittany even shared a lovely picture of the two stars watching the contest with broad smiles on their faces.

Fans showered love on the amazing picture of the two stars. However, as soon as Patrick’s brother Jackson commented on the picture, people started trolling him for no reason. “Another day another sports event!” Jackson had commented and it seems a bit hard to understand why people started dropping hateful replies on this harmless comment.

Jackson Mahomes again attracts hate for simply commenting on his brother’s post pic.twitter.com/sAJIBHR6AI — Shubham Bhargav (@shubhbhargav21) February 28, 2023

“STFU, Go Away,” a couple of people replied on Jackson’s comment. While a few people did come out in his support, the fact the comments on the post were limited actually prevented Jackson from attracting more hate, otherwise, we all know how things turn out for the QB’s brother in such situations.

Jackson Mahomes’ shenanigans have largely reduced over the past few months

Jackson Mahomes has attracted a lot of hate from NFL fans over the years. Right from spilling water on Ravens fans to dancing on late Sean Taylor’s memorial logo in Washington, Jackson’s knack for getting involved in controversies established him as a figure who now attracts hate even without doing anything questionable.

In fact, there were rumors after the end of the 2021 season that Patrick had asked Jackson to not attend Chiefs games. While the Kansas City QB had denied such rumors, during the 2022 season, Jackson was largely absent from the stadium during the regular season.

