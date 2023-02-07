“I am rooting for Trav” : Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Jason Kelce says he will always support his brother Travis Kelce

Super Bowl LVII is set to be a night of history. A night where two black QBs will face off against each other, and Andy Reid reunites with a long-lost team. However, the highlight of the night is neither of the aforementioned. Rather, it is the anticipation of a battle between blood brothers. The highlight of the night is Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce duking it out for the ultimate prize.

"I might not be rooting for the Chiefs, but I'm always rooting for Trav" ❤️ Jason Kelce on what it means to play his brother in #SuperBowlLVII 📺: #SBOpeningNight on FS1 pic.twitter.com/DhQnOnyQai — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2023

Playing in a Super Bowl game is not an easy affair. However, having to face off against your own brother for the ultimate prize might just be unbearable. Jason acknowledges that one of them will not be happy after the game. Speaking at the Super Bowl opening night, Jason talks about how he does not intend to make things hard for his brother if things don’t go his way.

“I won’t rub it in right away if we win, I’ll say that,” Jason says. “We both realize that for somebody, it’s not going to go well. I know it sounds crazy, but I think we’re both still rooting for each other. I feel you can’t help but do that. I might not be rooting for the Chiefs, but I’m always rooting for Trav.”

Also Read: Davante Adams Doing Aaron Rodgers’ Iconic Belt Celebration During Pro Bowl Ignites Crazy Trade Rumors

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce fight for eternal bragging rights in Super Bowl LVII

While Travis Kelce does have more Pro Bowls to his name, the Super Bowl definitely takes precedence when it comes to bragging right. This is why Jason Kelce is hoping his brother will just gift him the win. “He’s got more Pro Bowls, he’s going in the Hall of Fame as a first ballot, arguably the best tight end of all time, he’s better looking, he’s better at dancing. Give me one thing, Trav: Let me have more Super Bowls.”

Both brothers have a Super Bowl ring to their name. Jason won his back in 2017, while Travis achieved the feat just 2 years later. While Jason has kind of made it a personal goal to win, Travis is on the other end of the spectrum. He says, “I’m focused on making it a Chiefs win, and not necessarily a win for the Kelce on this side.”

With only a week left to Super Bowl LVII, fans across the league will be gearing up to watch these two brothers battle it out for the big prize. While they will not likely face each other on the field, do not expect the tension to be any less. In fact, expect their teammates to bring the brothers’ rivalry onto the field for them. Who will win on this historic night?

Also Read: Eli Manning Gets a “Gatorade Bath” After Leading NFC to Victory Over Peyton Manning’s AFC at the Pro Bowl Games