Jalen Hurts Once Included Cam Newton in His Mt. Rushmore of QBs, Alongside Tom Brady and Michael Vick

Every quarterback who enters the NFL has faced this question at least once: Who is on your Mount Rushmore of quarterbacks? Players almost always include certain names—Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, and now, Patrick Mahomes.

However, Jalen Hurts took a different approach when he answered the same question two years ago on an episode of the New Heights podcast.

Instead of the traditional four names, he named five. The first—and most obvious—was Tom Brady, citing his longevity and seven Super Bowl wins, an achievement rarely seen in the sport.

Next, Hurts included Michael Vick, praising him for revolutionizing the game as a dual-threat quarterback with unmatched athleticism and a cannon for a left arm. Growing up, Hurts idolized Vick, proudly wearing his signature sneakers and both his Eagles and Falcons jerseys.

One of the most surprising additions to Hurts’ list was Cam Newton. He was someone Hurts admitted to watching closely throughout his childhood.

He then honored Eagles legend Randall Cunningham, another trailblazing Black quarterback who helped shape the evolution of the position. Cunningham wasn’t just a great passer—his elite athleticism set a new standard for mobile quarterbacks.

“I really like Randall Cunningham too. He was different, had a canon, could throw the ball, very electric. When I was kid, Cam Newton. Houston legend, native, Vince Young. I think I put those guys because those are the people I look back on in life.”

The final name on Hurts’ list was perhaps the most surprising: Vince Young. A Houston native like Hurts, Young captivated the football world with his electrifying college career, leading Texas to a national championship and nearly winning the Heisman Trophy. For Hurts, Young was more than just a standout player—he was a hometown hero he grew up admiring.

Hurts left out Joe Montana, a favorite choice for many quarterbacks after Tom Brady. His reasoning? He never watched the 49ers Hall of Famer play. As a modern QB who has witnessed the game’s evolution, Hurts gravitates toward more mobile quarterbacks.

Initially, he also left out Peyton Manning before later admitting his admiration for the five-time MVP.

Beyond Montana and Manning, he also overlooked several legendary quarterbacks, including Dan Marino, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Steve Young. However, his omission of Manning was particularly surprising, given the strong relationship the two share.

Jalen Hurts’ special relationship with Peyton Manning

Hurts revealed that he shares a special relationship with the Mannings. It came about when he went to the Manning Passing Academy and the relationship he developed with them blossomed later. He had a gala time there and was able to cultivate a bond with both Peyton and Eli. The 5-time MVP still texts him.

However, the best relationship he developed was with Archie Manning who just came about organically.

“It’s like they kind of took me in. In my first year I went out there, to build a relationship with them- Peyton and Eli. The one I kind of hit home was Archie the dad. Always get a text from Peyton as well as Archie, and advice. That’s special to me.”

Jalen Hurts now stands on the brink of history, ready to channel the influence of the quarterbacks he grew up admiring. This is his moment to apply everything he’s learned from them and deliver on the biggest stage of his career, cementing his name in the NFL record books.