Peyton Manning “Apologized” to CJ Stroud for Criticism He Faced in His NFL Combine Interviews

The road to NFL stardom is rarely smooth, and CJ Stroud’s journey was no exception. Before the draft, he faced a storm of criticism, particularly for his apparent no-show at Peyton Manning’s quarterback training camp. However, in a recent appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Peyton Manning set the record straight for the fans.

Rumors swirled, suggesting Stroud had committed to the camp but ghosted at the last minute, raising red flags about his professionalism. Adding fuel to the fire, reports of a lower-than-expected S2 cognitive test score further complicated matters for the Ohio State standout.

Manning, however, revealed that he had personally apologized to Stroud for the unwarranted criticism he faced. He clarified that Stroud had never actually committed to the camp, having already made commitments to his Ohio State teammates:

“I kind of missed that, I probably could have come out and clarified that ‘Hey! He never really committed to come, it was all good.’ So, I actually apologized to him recently about kind of the criticism he had to face from NFL teams in his Combine interviews. That was ridiculous. But, a big fan of him.”

Manning’s praise for Stroud didn’t stop there. He dubbed the young quarterback “the bully” of the AFC South, a player other teams would need to watch out for. Reflecting on his experience coaching Stroud at the Pro Bowl, Manning described him as a “humble guy, hard worker, super talented.”

Pat McAfee seconded Manning’s sentiments and then asked him for insights into what set the young QB apart. As Manning began to share his thoughts on Stroud’s success, he revealed some advice he gave to CJ Stroud during his crucial combine days.

Manning’s Thoughts on the Young Stroud

The NFL legend shared the crucial conversation he had with Stroud during the draft combine. He told CJ that the intense scrutiny from NFL teams might have been an intentional test of his composure. He believes that Stroud fueled his determination from that criticism and transformed it into motivation, propelling the Houston Texans to the forefront of the AFC South.

Manning went on to compare the young quarterback to the likes of Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, highlighting the one quality that they all share:

“There’s just something about being calm and cool in those heated moments that serves quarterbacks well, nobody was better than Tom Brady when it came to that but I think Stroud has some of those characteristics.”

The NFL legend’s praise extended beyond Stroud’s individual talents to his synergy with head coach DeMeco Ryans. Manning described the pair as “two-man monsters” for the Texans, suggesting that their partnership has been a key factor in the team’s resurgence.