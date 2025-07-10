“F**k a Relationship, We Need a Playoff Win”: Fans React As WR Stefon Diggs Gives an Insider Look At How He Is Learning Josh McDaniels’ Offense

Stefon Diggs has been making plenty of headlines this summer, and a lot of them for non-football reasons. At the forefront has been his high-profile relationship with Cardi B, which has sent social media into a frenzy. From yacht photos to workout clips, every move between the two has gone viral, including the rapper’s latest fiery clapback at breakup rumors.

The Bodak Yellow singer sparked breakup rumors by deleting photos of Diggs from her Instagram. Soon after, she shut down the gossip with a blunt message and a video of them working out together. “Enjoy these looks and day…. and ignore the bored… Love yall,” Cardi B wrote.

While the tabloids obsess over their relationship, Stefon Diggs has his focus set elsewhere, as he aims to master the complicated offense designed by Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

In his latest YouTube video, the Patriots WR gave fans an unfiltered look at his intense study process as he prepares for the 2025 NFL season.

“I’m studying, but it’s really the raw concepts,” Diggs explained. “If you hear a word, you need to be able to know the word immediately, know the concept.” But it’s not just about memorizing his own role.

“I got the formation, but once I know, I need to know the concept,” he continued. “I need to know what somebody to the right or to the left of me got. What everybody got around me, how I’m going to get open or how I’m going to get somebody else open.”

Considering that Stefon Diggs is just returning from an ACL injury, this mental approach is key, as he seems determined to reclaim his elite form.

“In between two to three seconds when you break the huddle, I’m looking at the contour of defense,” he said, explaining how he reads coverage instantly. “I call the contour the coverage… but I start figuring it out.”

Naturally, Diggs stressed on the importance of removing all hesitation.

“I can’t even think about what I got and trying to figure it out,” he added. “I can win at any given time, but it needs to just become second nature.”

#Patriots WR Stefon Diggs says he is currently studying the route concepts in Josh McDaniels’ offense. “I don’t need to know exactly just what I got, I need to know what somebody [else] got… How I would get open or how I would get somebody else open.” ( Stefon Diggs YouTube) pic.twitter.com/H9iZUaevLQ — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) July 8, 2025

His raw honesty about the grind and his laser-sharp focus were appreciated by the Patriots fans. “Love to see this!” wrote a fan. “This is what we love to hear,” chimed in another.

Seeing Diggs locked in was understandably a welcome sight for many fans. “Yes, f**k a relationship we need a playoff win!” penned a fan. “Still can’t believe we have a WR1,” said another in jubilation.

Simply put, for Stefon Diggs, things are crystal clear for now: no distractions, no excuses. He also seems to be all in on learning McDaniels’ playbook and chasing playoff wins.

Some might doubt if the Patriots’ WR has the pedigree to pull this off. However, if there’s one thing the NFL fans have learned over the years, is that betting against Stefon Diggs rarely works out well.