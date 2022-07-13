Tom Brady vs Michael Jordan Net Worth Comparison 2022 : Is the $2.1 billion NBA GOAT richer than his NFL counterpart?

Tom Brady and Michael Jordan are widely considered the best players ever in their respective sports, but who’s richer out of the two?

Both Brady and Jordan have scaled the mountain of greatness when it comes to their legacy. They set the gold standard for players after them.

Whenever a new star shines or displays any sort of potential to be great, Brady’s and Jordan’s names are always brought up. Jordan took the Chicago Bulls to new heights in the 1990s. He won three straight championships with them from 1991 to 1993, and then out of nowhere, retired.

Jordan would come back two years later and led the Bulls to another three-peat. He retired as the NBA’s leading scorer in terms of points per game, has five MVPs, six Finals MVPs, and a slew of other accolades.

Brady’s succcess story is very similar to Jordan, but he did have the disadvantage of not being highly touted out of college. He was a sixth round draft pick, backing up Drew Bledsoe in his first year in the league. When Bledsoe got inured, Brady took over and never looked back.

He won a ring in his first year with the Pats and would win two more in the next three years. After a long 10 year wait, Brady returned to prominence in 2014, equaling Joe Montana for rings. He’d then win three more, playing MVP level football at the ripe age of 44.

Tom Brady vs. Michael Jordan net worth: Who’s richer?

Both Brady and Jordan played memorable careers, but they were never paid the amount you’d expect them to be, especially Brady.

Until the 1996-97 season, Jordan never made more than $4 million a year. Finally, in his last two seasons with the Bulls he was paid $30 million and $33 million. Adjusting for inflation, that figure comes out to around $50 million today which would be the highest contract in the NBA.

Brady on the other hand, never had such a high contract value. The most he was paid was $39 million in 2021. The Buccaneers quarterback is famous for taking pay cuts to help his team out, and until he joined the Bucs, his contract value never touched $30 million. After his MVP season in 2017, Brady was making $15 million a year.

Needless to say, both of these guys make most of their money off the court or field. Jordan’s the owner of the Charlotte Hornets and is the face of the Jordan Brand. Combine that with many investments, and you see how Jordan built up his fortune. Michael Jordan has a net worth of $2.1 billion. He was the first NBA player to reach the billion mark.

Brady leads the NFT firm Autograph, has launched his own clothing brand, the Brady Brand, and he has his patented TB 12 method down as a certified method. All his efforts combined with savvy investments has led to his massive net worth. Tom Brady has a net worth of $250 million.

So, Jordan clearly edges out Brady here. He made good on his business deals, and Brady will surely be making more money as he continues to play and past his career as well. He’s already locked up a ten-year, $375 million deal with Fox to be a commentator after he’s done playing.

