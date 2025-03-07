Draft RB Prospect Bhayshul Tuten Reveals His Next Move After Beating Saquon Barkley’s 40-Yard Dash Time

If you’re not a fan of the Hokies, you might not be familiar with the name Bhayshul Tuten. But that’s exactly why the NFL Combine exists—to introduce under-the-radar talent to the football world. The Virginia Tech running back turned heads at the event, blazing through the 40-yard dash in just 4.32 seconds.

Advertisement

That made him the fastest RB at the Combine, outpacing notable names like Ashton Jeanty and Cam Skattebo. In fact, Tuten’s time was even quicker than those posted by Saquon Barkley and Jahmyr Gibbs at their respective Combines. So, how did he feel after accomplishing this massive feat?

During the latest episode of The Insiders, Tuten shared his excitement, admitting it felt surreal to see himself besting the times of two of the NFL’s top rushers. However, he remained grounded, acknowledging that Barkley and Gibbs have already made a significant impact in the league while he is just beginning his journey.

“It was neat. The graphics show itself- just pure speed. You know they are doing a great job. You know they are in the league now. I’m just looking to follow in their footsteps. They have a lot more aspects to football than just the 40. They are great players and yeah I ran a faster time, I’m ready to just come in produce on different levels than just the 40.”

For context, Barkley clocked a 4.40 in his 40-yard dash, while Gibbs ran a 4.36. Analysts and scouts who studied Tuten’s film expected him to be among the fastest at the Combine. Anyone who saw him break off an effortless 83-yard touchdown run against Boston College—without even needing to look over his shoulder—knew he had the potential to be the fastest RB in the class.

Brian Baldinger praised Bhayshul Tuten’s impressive track speed, but how did he get this fast? The answer lies in dedicated, specialized training.

The Hokies’ running back worked with renowned athletic trainer Pete Bommarito in Florida, who runs a sprinting school known for developing elite NFL talent. Bommarito has trained some of the league’s best athletes, and he believes Tuten ranks among the top prospects he’s worked with.

Their training sessions focused heavily on Tuten’s start—the most crucial phase of any sprint. A strong, explosive start generates the momentum needed to hit top speeds. Through relentless practice and countless drills—including power exercises and fast-twitch muscle training—Tuten fine-tuned his technique. The result? A blazing 4.32-second 40-yard dash at the Combine.

He plans to use his speed in the NFL. It’s his superpower and USP. But Tuten believes there is more to his game than just speed. He also plans to bring williness, power, and aggression to the NFL. The Hookie RB describes himself as a scrappy guy who, while relying on speed to go around the edges, also loves to run between the tackles and loves contact to gain every possible yard.