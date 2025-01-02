Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Favorite Memory of 2024, and It Heavily Involves Tom Brady

The year 2024 brought many surprises to the football world, and Tom Brady’s roast was one of them. Some of the funniest personalities in sports and comedy came together for one night to celebrate the greatest quarterback of all time with good-natured jabs. Brady’s long-time teammate, Rob Gronkowski, has now shared on Instagram that it was his favorite moment of last year.

Advertisement

“Wishing everyone a Happy and Healthy New Year! What was your favorite 2024 memory?? Mine was the Roast!!” Gronk wrote under a post.

Gronk’s post featured a carousel of pictures, mostly from him hosting the New Year’s Rockin Eve in Las Vegas. He snapped photos with popular dance groups like the Blue Man Group and the Jabbawockeez. Gronkowski also involved a few photos from what he says was his favorite event of the year, the Roast of Tom Brady on Netflix.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk)

The post naturally got a like from Brady himself, who has since come out and said he regrets doing the event. On The Pivot podcast with Ryan Clark, Brady opened up about how the show has affected his kids more than he had considered.

“I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun,” Brady explained. “But I didn’t like the way they affected my kids. You don’t see the full picture all the time.”

Regardless, Brady was paid $25 million to sit on the hot seat, so it’s hard to feel bad for him. He also should’ve watched some roasts of other celebrities and recognized that no topics were off-limits. His version, too, was no different. Brady got roasted hard for his breakup with Gisele Bundchen, Deflate-Gate, and many other topics that left the viewers stunned.

Gronkowski was involved in many of the jokes, as he was Brady’s partner in crime for many years. So much so, that Gronk even demanded that he be compensated like Brady. Nikki Glaser went after the former tight end ruthlessly. She had some of the hit jokes of the night, like when she talked about his perceived low IQ.

“Rob Gronkowski is…not all here. No, Rob, you’re not really as dumb as you look, and sound, and act, and are. He might be dumber. Is it true you were the first person born with CTE? Is that real?”

The roast got a prickly smile out of Gronk at the time. He talked about after the show how he was surprised to receive as many “zingers” as Brady. But it was all in good fun, and Gronkowski knows that.

Glaser also had the best joke of the night that involved both Gronk and Brady. She took more shots at the two after it was revealed Tom lost $30 million in Cryptocurrency.

“Tom also lost $30 million in crypto. Tom, how did you fall for that? I mean, even Gronk was like, ‘Me know that not real money.’”

It was a hilarious joke that made Gronkowski facepalm as he cackled about his perceived intelligence. Surprisingly, this marks his favorite moment of the year, but it says a lot about Gronk. He knew the jokes were meant in jest and not to take them too seriously. He’s a party-first person, and the party couldn’t get started without the jokes.

Maybe Brady can learn a thing or two when it comes to taking the roast on the chin.