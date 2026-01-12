Drake Maye’s Wife Reacts to Patriots Fans Comparing Her to Tom Brady’s Ex Gisele Bundchen

An unintended effect of Drake Maye’s MVP-level exploits on the field has been the affection his wife, Ann Michael Maye, has received on social media from Pats fans. As the star quarterback continued to put together one of the most efficient seasons in franchise history, his wife’s lighthearted baking videos, gameday routines, and BTS TikToks saw their comments sections turn into a Pats fans’ hangout spot.

Advertisement

From thanking Ann for feeding Drake cookies to even asking her to gently tuck him into bed, Pats fans went wild with their “care” for Maye.

But somewhere along the way, the internet did what it always does. It started comparing. Specifically, comparing Ann to Gisele Bundchen, the ex-wife of Tom Brady.

The jokes followed a predictable pattern:

“Gisele would never do this.”

“Gisele never showed us the house.”

“Gisele never tucked our quarterback in before gameday.”

This started as playful fandom, but then, it became a running gag, one that Ann Michael Maye is very much aware of. While appearing on Beyond Bakemas, her show, she addressed the comments directly during a conversation with Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports.

“I always look (at the comments),” Ann admitted. “Everyone’s got to give them a scroll. They’re so funny. People really just ran with it.” What stood out to her, though, was the non-venomous tone from fans: “No one’s mean. That’s the best part. It’s always really nice… it’s always like ‘tuck my husband’ and ‘tuck our husband into bed.’”

Portnoy jumped in, acknowledging he’s seen where some of the jokes drift. “I’ve seen it. I read people even taking shots at Gisele,” he said. And interestingly, Ann didn’t dodge that part either. “Yeah, it’s always ‘Gisele would never this… Gisele would never that,’” she said, before quickly adding a reality check. “But she’s been pretty good, guys, okay?”

ANN MICHAEL MAYE TALKING ABOUT #PATRIOTS FANS HATING ON GISELE BÜNDCHEN. Hilarious.

pic.twitter.com/F15msRCRaZ — MLFootball (@MLFootball) January 11, 2026

That last line from Ann explains why the comparison has stayed lighthearted instead of toxic because she isn’t trying to replace anyone. She’s simply visible and having fun in an era where fans crave access.

And in a symbolic way, that mirrors what’s happening on the field, for it’s not just Tom Brady’s former partner whose legacy is being casually referenced… his records are, too.

This season, Drake Maye broke Brady’s franchise completion percentage record, finishing at 72.0%, the highest in Patriots history. He also led the NFL in completion percentage, QBR (113.5), and with last night’s win vs. the Chargers, he joined the GOAT as the only Patriots quarterbacks in the last 35 years to win their first playoff start.

But does this even affect Tom Brady’s legacy? Definitely not!

So, as Ann said it best herself, she’s enjoying the jokes, setting boundaries, and giving credit where it’s due. And as long as Drake keeps winning, Patriots fans will probably keep scrolling and commenting, even if it’s about unnecessary comparisons.