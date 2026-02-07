Old TikTok of Drake Maye’s Wife Obsessing Over Him Resurfaces Before the Super Bowl

New England Patriots QB Drake Maye has been having a dream season in his sophomore year. An MVP runner-up, an OPOY finalist, and Super Bowl-bound as well, the QB can effectively become the face of a franchise that has only seen major success with Tom Brady. But that said, while Maye has been blowing up defenses, his wife has been blowing up the internet as of late with her wholesome content.

Drake, 23, married his long-time girlfriend and then fiancée, Ann Michael Maye, in the summer of 2025. And by long-time, we do not mean a few years, but even longer than a decade. They reportedly started dating in middle school when the QB was just 12 years old.

Ann Michael has been on the QB’s side forever, it seems, and now she has made a name for herself with TikTok baking videos, garnering 530k followers on the platform. She has also amassed close to 500k Instagram followers, recently earning the “First Lady of New England” title for her kind heart and apparent love for her husband. And that love, as we have discussed, goes way back, and a recently resurfaced video shows exactly that.

The video in question starts with Maye sitting on his chair as “s*x” by EDEN plays. Then, it cuts to Ann Michael, who lip-syncs the lyrics, her eyes sparking with adoration at the line, “Oh no, I think I’m catching feelings.”

In the video, Drake is seen drinking a milkshake-like drink and flipping the camera off once too (in fun, obviously). He is also seen wearing an Alabama t-shirt, which suggests the video was taken around July 2019, when the high school sensation committed to the Crimson Tides. That is almost seven years ago. He later recommitted to the North Carolina Tar Heels in 2020.

TRENDING: New England #Patriots quarterback Drake Maye’s old TikTok with his wife Ann Michael has resurfaced and gone viral on social media. 💀💀💀 No way.

As one fan wrote under the post, “They’ve literally known each other forever its beautiful,” and we could not agree more.

When Maye decided to commit to UNC, Ann Michael followed him there. She majored in business administration with a double minor in entrepreneurship and conflict management during her time at the school.

So, we can safely say that before anyone believed in Maye, Ann Michael did. And that is why her “Bakemas” series got so much more attention when she started it during the holiday season, running from December 1 to Christmas. At that time, Maye was killing it on the field, and fans could not help but start a movement in Ann Michael’s comment section under her wholesome content.

In fact, the show became so popular that it earned her a brand-new baking show with NBC10 titled Beyond Bakemas. We will be excited to see this familiar face shining in the stands during Super Bowl LX on Sunday.

The Patriots will take on the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium, starting at 3:30 pm local time in Santa Clara, California.