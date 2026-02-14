Tom Brady Keeps Drake Maye Off His Instagram After Patriots’ Controversy

All throughout their build-up to Super Bowl LX, it seemed as if all anyone could talk about when it came to the New England Patriots was their former quarterback, Tom Brady, and the fact that he unfollowed him on social media. At first, it seemed to be just the Patriots organization that Brady was distancing himself from, but fans soon discovered that he had gone so far as to unfollow the team’s head coach, Mike Vrabel, and their sophomore sensation of a quarterback, Drake Maye.

Brady did his best to put aside the issue by posting a supportive message for the Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, but it seemed as if the damage had already been done on account of New England’s fan base showcasing all of the signs that come with abandonment issues. He’s since re-followed the franchise’s Instagram page, but that effort will likely be to no avail, as he has to do the same for anyone else involved with the organization.

Tom Brady Continues to Unfollow Drake Maye on Instagram After Patriots’ Controversy pic.twitter.com/ye6PZ1ozgJ — NFL News and Updates (@NSportsrus8926) February 14, 2026

A quick search of Brady’s following list shows that he is still not following Vrabel, Maye, and even the team’s offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels. Although it is worth pointing out that the same is also true for the quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks, Sam Darnold.

Considering that Brady had past ties to both of the teams in this year’s Super Bowl, as well as the fact that this was just his second time being in the booth for the biggest game of the year, some had speculated that he was simply aiming to maintain a professional amount of distance as a broadcaster. Although, his aforementioned post that was made in support of Kraft, which encouraged the owner to win a seventh ring so they could “match,” tends to undermine that idea.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear as if his support would have mattered much in the end, as the Seahawks effectively dominated the Patriots from start to finish. The league’s number-one scoring defense shut New England out for a full three quarters, only beginning to concede points once the game was well out of reach.

Whether it was the doing of his PR team or simply a miscalculation on his part, it’s pretty clear that he was unaware that a simple tap of the unfollow button would turn into a hot-button topic for his former fan base. Nevertheless, what’s done is done, and while he has all the time in the world to re-follow people on Instagram, the same can’t be said for New England, which is now being forced to wonder if it will be capable of making it back to the gridiron’s grandest stage.