Drew Brees Details the Mentality That Helped Him Beat Tom Brady 5 Times Out of 7 Regular Season Games

Sneha Singh
Published

Nov 8, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greet after the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images

The one name synonymous with the NFL is the all-time great Tom Brady. However, the one man who consistently gave him a hard time and even outperformed him at times is Drew Brees. Not only does the former New Orleans Saints quarterback have a 5-2 record in the regular season against the former Patriots playmaker, but he also boasts better efficiency numbers.

When discussing how he maintained such success against arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, Brees noted that it all came down to the “last possession” of the ball. This essentially means that the two went neck and neck throughout their outings.

This is likely why the former quarterback didn’t even glance at the scoreboard to avoid any confusion. He and Sean Payton discussed this approach and decided that in such intense games, Brees would focus on one play at a time and hope for the best.

“Focus just on the man, the moment. Like each and every play, one at a time. Don’t look at the scoreboard. It doesn’t matter. And hopefully, you look up at the end and you scored a bunch of points and won the game,” the QB said via ClutchPointsNFL.

Brees knew that the Patriots’ execution would be perfect, so the overall strategy was to gain possession, secure first downs, score touchdowns, and keep Brady off the field.

The two quarterbacks’ on-the-field rivalry was a treat to watch on-screen. However, while Brees might have better stats on paper, it was the playoffs where Brady shone.

Drew Brees vs. Tom Brady

While the Patriots star undeniably wins over in terms of Super Bowl titles, it was Brees who led continuously when it came to touchdown passes. Brees marginally beats the former Patriot QB in terms of overall efficiency of 5.41% touchdown passes to Brady’s 5.38%.

Yet, the fact remains that Brees hasn’t defeated Brady in a playoff showdown, standing at 0-1 against the Patriots legend. After Brady moved to Tampa Bay, he faced the Saints quarterback in the NFC Championship game. TB12 won his seventh Super Bowl that season after defeating the Saints 30-20.

Nevertheless, while the two legendary QBs were always competing for records and wins, there didn’t appear to be any bad blood between them.

Back in 2021, when Brady was on the verge of breaking Brees’ record for the most career passing yards, the Saints star only had best wishes for his competitor. Having no doubt that Brady would easily break his record, the QB said:

“I’d be all for Brady just launching the first play of the game, just go ahead and get it out of the way… I can’t think of a guy who has invested more into his career and his preparation and kind of what he’s meant for the game. It’s definitely a special record because it speaks to the longevity that he’s been able to experience and the level that he’s been able to play at.”

With both NFL legends past their playing days, it’s truly endearing to get to see such glimpses from the past.

