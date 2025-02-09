“I Only Wear Dad’s Shoes”: Shedeur Sanders Refuses to Buy Michael Jordans Since He’s Particular About Deion Sanders’ Cleats

In preparation for both Super Bowl LIX and birthday related festivities, future NFL quarterback and former Colorado Buffalo, Shedeur Sanders has temporarily moved his camp down to the city of New Orleans. Being sure to stay focused on the task at hand, Sanders would finish his workouts before venturing out into the city to participate in media events and see what all of Louisiana has to offer.

Upon visiting a local sneaker shop, the former Jerry Rice Award winner was immediately torn upon seeing the store’s selection. While their collection did boast several different pairs of Jordans and other shoes, the shop fell just short of meeting Sanders’ expectations.

Despite his clear interest in potentially buying a pair, the 2024 Golden Arm passer remained loyal to his father and NFL icon, Deion Sanders.

“I’m at a dilemma here. I only wear dad’s shoes so it’s like, cool, but I don’t wear nothing else but that.”

Nike recently launched a rerelease of Sanders’ signature shoe, the Air Diamond Turf 1s. Keeping the original colorway intact, the look, which originally debuted in 1994, is now back in style as of January 24th. Considering the recent nature of the release, it’s understandable to see the young signal caller refuse to buy any other brand at this point in time.

Shedeur thinks Josh Allen has the NFL’s best cleats

During one of his most recent media events, Sanders continued to tow the company line. After being asked for his opinion as to who currently wears the best cleats in the NFL, he promptly answered, “The ones that Josh Allen wears, the 96’s. But I’ll be wearing them.”

The recently crowned 2024 NFL MVP famously wore a pair of Buffalo Bills-inspired 1996 Nike Air DT Max’s throughout his award-winning campaign. However, Sanders was quick to point out that his version of the shoe would not only be modernized but that it would also feature some never-before-seen colorways.

“The new ones though, the new ones. What color? I don’t know, they are going to create a couple color schemes of, you know, the possibility of what teams I could go to.”

When asked for any additional hints, he simply explained “I’m not pretty sure. If I knew, I’d already have a house there by now.”

ESPN’s Mel Kiper is currently projecting Sanders to be selected by the New York Giants with the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Expecting fellow Buffalo and ATH phenom, Travis Hunter, and Miami’s Cam Ward to supersede him in the draft, Kiper’s prediction is in no way a slight against Sanders, who could very well be the long-term solution to the Giants’ passing woes.