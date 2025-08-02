“Focus on Your Body, Listen to Your Coaches”: Randi Mahomes Shares Practical Tips for Avoiding NFL Concussions

Randi Martin, mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, cheers on kids participating in the quarterback challenge during Field Fest on April 23, 2025, at City Stadium in Green Bay, Wis. The event was organized by the city of Green Bay and Greater Green Bay YMCA to celebrate NFL draft week. Credit-Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Randi Mahomes knows a thing or two about raising a professional athlete. She understands the sacrifices, challenges, relentless hard work, and the countless injuries that come with the territory. Sports take a toll on the body, and football does more than most. The risks only grow as the level of play rises.

Advertisement

You’d think that after nearly a decade of watching her son Patrick battle through the grind of the NFL, Randi would be used to it by now. But that’s not the case. Even in his ninth season, she still flinches at every hit and can’t stand seeing anyone, on any team, get hurt.

Randi still finds it difficult to sit through an entire game. She often distracts herself during plays involving hard hits, especially when there’s potential for injury. Her fear of seeing Patrick, or any player, get hurt never really goes away, though she rarely speaks about it openly.

” Let me tell you as a mom, still to this day, it’s hard for me to watch the football games completely. I’m pacing and I’m playing with grandkids. I’m doing anything I can do not to just focus on every single play because it is a fear that I have. I don’t normally like speak about it, but at the same time, I keep thinking it will get easier to watch.”

That’s why she’s passionate about player safety and recently shared some practical advice for avoiding injuries, particularly concussions. Her message to players is simple: Prioritize your health. Protect your body, listen to what it’s telling you, and don’t ignore warning signs.

” We had injuries. So it’s something that I always tell to like -Focus on your body, listen to your body. Listen to your coaches and doctors. Also, football is a contact sport, and it’s something that I’ve accepted.”

Can’t believe football season is right around the corner! I’ve watched a lot of games over the years… and I still flinch every time there’s a big hit. If you’re a sports parent gearing up again, just know, I see you and I get it! pic.twitter.com/Eac4SNyfzQ — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) August 1, 2025

Randi Mahomes stresses the importance of trusting coaches and medical professionals and knowing when to step away. If you suffer a concussion, don’t try to tough it out. Your brain needs time to heal, and playing through it only makes things worse.