mobile app bar

Taylor Swift Flaunts $6,595 Worth of Fashion Accessories at Chiefs-Buccaneers Game

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce (L) and Taylor Swift (R). Image Credit: Imagn Images and USA Today Sports

Days after Travis Kelce surprised fans at Taylor Swift’s Indianapolis concert, the popstar returned to Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs-Buccaneers game. She sported a custom Chiefs jacket with a plain black top and shorts to cheer for her boyfriend. But it was her accessories that stole the show.

Her knee-high boots, Chanel necklace, black top, and high-waist jean shorts gave her a chic and monochrome look.

Sarah Chappelle, who manages the taylorswiftstyled page on Instagram, broke down the cost of two fashion accessories worn by the Eras Tour singer. The ‘Santia Pointed Toe Knee High Boot’ is priced at $2,195.

Meanwhile, her ‘Saddle Bag’ is even more expensive, valued at $4,400. The cumulative cost of both items totals $6,595. Interestingly, Taylor reused the Dior Saddle Bag she wore during an outing in NYC last week.

Furthermore, this is the first game she has attended since resuming the Eras Tour. Taylor arrived at Arrowhead approximately an hour early. She is off this week from the Eras Tour, with shows in Toronto scheduled for the next two weekends.

Meanwhile, fans are elated to see Swift back at Arrowhead to support the Chiefs and Travis Kelce, as evidenced by their reactions. “Travis is getting a touchdown tonight. Chiefs by a billion,” commented one fan, while another hoped she would not be sitting in the same box as Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi. There was also a sect of fans who stated, “We don’t care.”

Interestingly, Swift has been a lucky charm for the Chiefs, as they have won 13 of the 16 games she has attended. With Taylor at the game, even amidst her busy schedule after the Eras Tour, the Chiefs will look to reward her presence with another win, marking her 14th game attended.

About the author

Nidheesh Kumar

Nidheesh Kumar

linkedin-icon

A passionate sports buff, Nidheesh is in his eighth year in the media industry. While he prefers to watch the sport without picking favorite personalities, he loves Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers - for the intensity and competitiveness they bring into the game. He was a fan of The New England Patriots during The Tom Brady era, and is curiously following Kansas City Chiefs quest to achieve a new dynasty. An avid consumer of podcasts and interviews, Nidheesh enjoys watching The Pat McAfee Show, Colin Cowherd Podcast, Let’s Go Podcast and Omaha Production, led by Peyton Manning. He is also interested in exploring the personal lives of players, to know them better as a human. From Gisele Bündchen to Taylor Swift - He follows what’s up with the celebrities and keeps a track on their journey. Outside work, Nidheesh enjoys watching films, reading good books, listening to his tracklist, traveling to mountains and his most favorite hobby is walking.

Share this article

Don’t miss these