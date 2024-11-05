Taylor Swift Flaunts $6,595 Worth of Fashion Accessories at Chiefs-Buccaneers Game

Days after Travis Kelce surprised fans at Taylor Swift’s Indianapolis concert, the popstar returned to Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs-Buccaneers game. She sported a custom Chiefs jacket with a plain black top and shorts to cheer for her boyfriend. But it was her accessories that stole the show.

Advertisement

Her knee-high boots, Chanel necklace, black top, and high-waist jean shorts gave her a chic and monochrome look.

Taylor Swift here in Kansas City. The street lights have pointed home to Arrowhead. #ChiefsKingdom @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/y9sul0Amta — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) November 4, 2024

Sarah Chappelle, who manages the taylorswiftstyled page on Instagram, broke down the cost of two fashion accessories worn by the Eras Tour singer. The ‘Santia Pointed Toe Knee High Boot’ is priced at $2,195.

Meanwhile, her ‘Saddle Bag’ is even more expensive, valued at $4,400. The cumulative cost of both items totals $6,595. Interestingly, Taylor reused the Dior Saddle Bag she wore during an outing in NYC last week.

Furthermore, this is the first game she has attended since resuming the Eras Tour. Taylor arrived at Arrowhead approximately an hour early. She is off this week from the Eras Tour, with shows in Toronto scheduled for the next two weekends.

Meanwhile, fans are elated to see Swift back at Arrowhead to support the Chiefs and Travis Kelce, as evidenced by their reactions. “Travis is getting a touchdown tonight. Chiefs by a billion,” commented one fan, while another hoped she would not be sitting in the same box as Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi. There was also a sect of fans who stated, “We don’t care.”

Interestingly, Swift has been a lucky charm for the Chiefs, as they have won 13 of the 16 games she has attended. With Taylor at the game, even amidst her busy schedule after the Eras Tour, the Chiefs will look to reward her presence with another win, marking her 14th game attended.