Drew Brees is as Confident About Becoming a Top 3 Pro Analyst as He Was About Throwing Dimes as a Quarterback

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees waves to fans on the sidelines before the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Despite what your parents may have told you when you were younger, hard work and results do not always receive the recognition that they might deserve. Unfortunately for Drew Brees, that tends to be the case more often than not.

The former face of the New Orleans Saints has long been regarded as one of the most underrated and misrecognized talents of our generation, and according to Brees himself, he’s now experiencing a similar level of disregard in his career as a broadcaster.

“I get the feeling that the perception is that somehow, you know, I failed at being a broadcaster,” Brees noted during his most recent discussion with American sportscaster Dan Patrick.

“I got two opportunities to broadcast NFL games, and they were like eight weeks apart… So, at the end of the day, like, I chuckle because even as I look at the landscape right now, I mean, I have so much respect for a lot of guys in the booth right now, but I’d step in the booth right now and be a top-three guy. Like, without question. And then you give me a few years, and I could be the best.”

Much like his playing days, Brees once again finds himself waiting for his next moment to come. Then again, should his broadcasting career happen to follow the same trajectory as his football career, then he’s likely telling the truth when he says that he is just one opportunity away from becoming the best in the business.

Thankfully, it doesn’t appear as if he’ll have to wait much longer.

Netflix Schedules Drew Brees for Christmas Day Commentary Spot

Per The Athletic, Netflix has confirmed that the future NFL Hall of Famer will be providing color commentary for their Christmas Day broadcasts this year.

It’ll be Brees’ first notable appearance in the booth since his initial stint with NBC in 2021, and considering the magnitude of the event, it’s safe to say that the holiday season will bring about the challenge that he’s been actively hoping for.

Brees is expected to be joined by the former wide receiver, Nate Burleson. It’s also being rumored that Brees’ former divisional rival, Matt Ryan, is in consideration for a potential three-man booth scenario.

As of writing, it remains unclear as to which game Brees will be assigned to, but thanks to the sleuthing skills of Andrew Marchand, fans now know that he will be covering a divisional showcase between either the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders, or the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.

Nevertheless, Brees figures to be focused solely on his own performance that day, as this could very well be his final shot at becoming a full-time broadcaster.