Ravens Safety Kyle Hamilton Admits How Tough Travis Kelce’s ‘Get Open’ Routes Are: “That’s Pretty Much Unguardable”

Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift after the Super Bowl? Will the legendary tight end retire from the NFL following a win in Super Bowl 59? While many are wondering about these questions, anybody who’s gone up against the 35-year-old on the gridiron over the last year or two knows that Kelce is far from finished in the league.

Kyle Hamilton, a 2nd-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler this year, is one of the few defenders matched up with Kelce that can actually stand toe to toe with him. Hamilton is a whopping 6’4″ at the safety position, and he’s no pushover either, at 224 pounds.

Kelce stands 6’5″ and 250 pounds, but one would think Hamilton’s massive edge in athleticism should give him the advantage. However, the veteran TE’s telepathic connection with QB Patrick Mahomes allows him to maintain the edge.

“You gotta just man them up and win your 1-on-1s, because at the end of the day, they’re so good, they’ve done it so many times, that they’re gonna identify the zone, the coverage that you’re in, and know where to beat it, know where to run a route. I honestly think Kelce just has “get open” routes, just get off the ball, see what they’re in, and then go where they’re not. And that’s pretty much unguardable.”

Hamilton explained an example of that phenomenon when his Baltimore Ravens clashed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“We were in Cover 3, and Kelce ran like a Sail. I was taking my Sail drop, so I’m like right where he was supposed to end up. And Pat ran, saw me, and kinda just sat down, and Pat kinda handed it to him from 20 yards away. (Laughs)”

While Hamilton’s Ravens lost to the Chiefs in the 2023 playoffs, the game was a tightly contested, hard-fought affair. The safety explained that the way to slow Mahomes and Kelce and Co. is to get them into 3rd and long situations. Those scenarios allow pass rushers to really tee off and get after Mahomes. The only way to beat the Chiefs is to sack Mahomes and force him into turnovers, which are more likely on 3rd and long.

“Winning on 1st and 2nd down and getting them to 3rd and long is the biggest thing you can do in the game. At that point it’s a different beast going against them on 3rd down. If they’re in 3rd and 5 or less the whole game, it’s gonna be a long game for you. They just operate at such a high level, and Kelce and Pat just kinda know what’s going on, and then you’re focused on them, and now here comes… all these other guys.”

In the AFC Championship last year, Hamilton was excellent in every aspect, making nine tackles, including five stops. The Chiefs scored consecutive TDs on their first two drives but were shut down thereafter, finishing with just 17 points. That’s because the Ravens got them into seven 3rd down situations of 6+ yards, none of which Mahomes and company converted.

The Ravens also seemingly took an approach that allowed Kelce to get his numbers while shutting down everyone else. If not for a Zay Flowers goal-line fumble, the tactic might have worked. But as it happened, Travis Kelce departed Baltimore with 11 receptions for 116 yards and a TD—and the win.