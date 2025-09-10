Packers vs. Commanders: Jayden Daniels Chases History After Outshining Jordan Love in Rookie Year

If not for Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles’ surge toward the Lombardi Trophy, Jayden Daniels’ rookie heroics might have stood out as the most impressive storyline of the 2024 season. Seemingly determined to prove that his record-breaking production was no fluke, the newfound face of the Washington Commanders got to work early in year two, routing the New York Giants in a 21-6 victory at home in Week 1.

The former LSU Tiger has steadily become one of the most beloved young quarterbacks in the league today. And he’ll now prepare to take on the former holder of that title, Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers, in Week 2. Love was able to generate 3,389 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, while still maintaining a more-than-respectable passer rating of 96.7 last season.

Of course, Daniels was able to outshine him last year in terms of both playoff wins and passing metrics. The California native recorded 3,801 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions, and a clean 100.0 passer rating, all while rushing for 891 yards to become the most productive rookie quarterback in NFL history.

Nevertheless, last year’s results won’t satisfy this year’s fandom. Given his performance in Week 1, however, it seems as if Daniels isn’t willing to rest on his laurels just yet.

He’s already managed to put 300+ scrimmage yards in the books for year two. Assuming he’s able to do that more often than not throughout the coming months, then it seems as if the Commanders are destined to return to the playoffs for a second year in a row, a feat that the franchise hasn’t achieved in more than 30 years.

The last time that Washington saw back-to-back playoff appearances was all the way back in 1992, when they managed to return to the divisional round after having won their third, and so far final, Super Bowl. Suffice to say, it’s been a long time since Washington has seen any semblance of success, but Daniels is bringing it back to them, albeit with an air of grace and humbleness.

“It’s a wild start,” Daniels noted after being handed the 2024 NFL Rookie of the Year award just a few months ago. “I just want to thank God for allowing me to be in the presence of his greatness and for allowing me to be on this stage… Washington… Thank you guys for changing my life, for drafting me.”

The NFC East seemingly made headlines for all of the wrong reasons in Week 1, largely thanks to a spitting contest between Dak Prescott and Jalen Carter on opening night. Thankfully, fans won’t have to worry about Daniels jeopardizing what little good well remains left towards the division.

What they should worry about, however, is the fact that the addition of Micah Parsons wasn’t enough to keep the Packers from being listed as +3.5-point underdogs on Thursday night.