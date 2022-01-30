“If the Bengals are going to let Patrick Mahomes stand back to take and post selfies, they’re going to give up 50”: Skip Bayless warns Cincinnati’s defense to shore up in AFC Championship Game

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are all set to take on the Bengals in the AFC Conference Championship Game, and so far, their offense is clicking.

The Chiefs and Bengals are both looking to accomplish the same goal today and earn a trip to the Super Bowl, but their paths to get here have been pretty different.

The Chiefs are expected to be here, being the back to back reigning AFC Champs, establishing themselves as an AFC powerhouse for years to come. They didn’t start the year off particularly well, but Mahomes and the defense woke up at the right time, and now they’re right back where they were last year.

The Bengals, meanwhile, were never expected to be here. They finished last season as one of the worst teams in the league after Joe Burrow went down for the year with a leg injury. However, it seems like Burrow has completely recovered and then some as his Bengals are in the the AFC title game for the first time in 30+ years.

Who are you riding with? 🔁 for Chiefs ❤️ for Bengals pic.twitter.com/2RU1Bn8gzB — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) January 29, 2022

Also Read: “Tom Brady has not retired yet”: Bruce Arians reveals NFL legend hasn’t committed anything to his future

Skip Bayless has a message for the Bengals defense after Patrick Mahomes dices them up

So far, things aren’t really going the Bengals’ way. They’re down 21-3 as their defense can’t seem to figure out how to stop the Chiefs’ dynamic offense.

Their offense hasn’t been able to figure things out either as the offensive line is getting overwhelmed by the likes of Anthony Hitchens, L’Jarius Sneed, and Tyrann Mathieu.

Skip Bayless noticed that Patrick Mahomes was getting way too much time in the pocket, and made sure to remind the Bengals d-line that they need to step it up.

If the Bengals are going to let Mahomes stand back there long enough to take and post selfies, and also let him chug out of the pocket for cross-country jaunts, the Bengals are going to give up 50 today. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 30, 2022

Mahomes is currently 13/14 for 154 yards and 3 touchdowns. If the Bengals want to get back in this game, they’re going to need to put the pressure on Mahomes and make this game more physical because right now Mahomes is getting everything he wants.

Also Read: “It’d be fun to troll some people who dislike you because you give me a platform”: Aaron Rodgers promises Pat McAfee that he will announce his decision about 2022 on his show