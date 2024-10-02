“I Could See Ed Kelce Being a Murderer”: Jason Kelce Makes a Wild Statement While Promoting ‘Grotesquerie’

The latest episode of the New Heights podcast was quite scandalous, to say the least. While discussing Travis Kelce’s character in the new FX thriller drama ‘Grotesquerie,’ Jason Kelce made heads turn by astonishingly blurting out that his father could be a murderer. Fans have since been stunned by the complete randomness of the admission.

The conversation about Ed Kelce being a murderer began when Travis revealed to Jason that his character in Grotesquerie was named Ed as well. When asked if it was an ode to his real-life father, Travis promptly denied the theory.

However, after this, Jason oddly blurted out that he could totally believe that his father could be a murderer. “I could see Ed Kelce being a murderer,” said the Eagles legend. Not so surprisingly, Travis was stunned by this statement and screamed, “What?” in surprise.

Jason surprisingly didn’t stop there and continued, “If somebody told me dad killed somebody, I’d be like yes.”

As the conversation grew stranger, Travis quickly clarified that if his father were to murder someone, there would be a “good reason” for it. The Eagles legend immediately nodded in agreement, saying, “Yeah,” and further added, “He’s not a serial killer.”

While Jason’s statement initially turned heads, the context later neutralized the shock. Moreover, considering how Travis’ character is supposed to be a morally ambiguous figure in the Ryan Murphy show, it makes sense why Jason associated murder with the name Ed.

That said, this random statement might be a blessing in disguise, as fans are now curious to see how Travis’ character, Ed, plays out in “Grotesquerie.” While the majority was excited to witness the TE’s acting chops, they are now also intrigued if he turns out to be the man behind all the crimes.

If the character picks off, it is safe to assume that from now on, fans will be a bit cognizant while praising Travis Kelce’s killer instincts on the field.