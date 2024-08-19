Peyton Manning Reveals Eli Initially Thought “ESPN Was Joking” With ManningCast Deal

Peyton and Eli Manning have turned the ManningCast into a blockbuster broadcast. Fans arguably can’t get enough of these two football veterans, who have often left the football world chuckling with their humor. However, while the Manning brothers were NFL stars on the field, even they found it hard to believe they’d land a gig like this after hanging up their cleats.

In a recent conversation at Fanatics Fest, Peyton revealed how Eli reacted when they first received the ManningCast offer. According to the former Broncos QB, Eli was extremely skeptical about the opportunity and couldn’t believe ESPN’s offer was genuine. In fact, Eli Manning was convinced that ESPN was pulling a prank on them.

As Peyton humorously shared, “Eli had a thought that ESPN was joking,” because it seemed too good to be true. He did a spot-on impression of Eli, who questioned ESPN, saying, “You want to pay me to watch football with my brother in my house?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fanatics (@fanatics)

Fans absolutely loved Peyton’s impression of Eli. Even Fanatics chimed in, saying, “Peyton’s Eli impersonation is wild.” The love for the Manning brothers didn’t stop there. Comments like “Love Peyton and Eli together!” flooded in, with fans expressing their admiration for the duo’s on-screen chemistry.

Whether it’s Eli’s disbelief or Peyton’s hard-to-miss impersonation of his brother, the ManningCast can easily deliver the perfect mix of football analysis and sibling humor that fans just can’t resist.

ManningCast has an update, but only for the better

The ManningCast has been a fan favorite since it first aired in 2021, and now it’s set to get even better. Not only are the Mannings excited, but fans are also thrilled about the newest addition to the show: Bill Belichick.

In another conversation, Peyton revealed that he thinks the legendary coach will be a perfect fit for the discussion table. Undoubtedly, Belichick will bring a new dynamic and depth of knowledge to the already entertaining broadcast.

That said, during a panel hosted by Stephen A. Smith, Peyton shared his enthusiasm, joking that Belichick’s presence will bring in new enthusiasm, especially since “Bill and I get to gang up and make fun of Eli the whole time.”

But it’s not all about the laughs. Manning believes fans will gain fresh insights from Belichick, the winningest coach in the league. The former Patriots head coach possesses a wealth of knowledge that he’s rarely shared with the public before.

So, with Belichick on board, the upcoming season of the ManningCast, once thought to be a fluke, is shaping up to be the best one yet.